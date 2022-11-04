Volunteers collect 6,000 pounds of trash during Rockdale County's second war on litter campaign

Read full article on original website
Developing story: several crews respond to fire at Forsyth County storage unit
Several fire units responded to a fire at 4630 Canton Highway on the morning of Monday, November 7(Image by Forsyth County Fire Department) This article has been updated with a photo from the fire scene.
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro Library razed, human resources building next
JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Library has been razed. The county announced the start of the tear down on Nov. 2. By the end of the day the building that had stood since 1964 was gone. The Human Resources building next to the library space is slated for demolition in the next few weeks.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
Teenage Carroll County girl who vanished in June found alive 5 months later
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl who disappeared nearly five months ago has been found safe. Deputies say Kaylee Jones, 16, disappeared on June 14 near Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say that she has since...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Local leaders and voters react to over 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots never mailed Enter subhea
Millions of Georgians have already voted, and many more will vote on Tuesday. However, more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never got that chance because the absentee ballots they ordered were never sent out. Saturday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with community leaders who expressed their concerns on the issue....
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
The Citizen Online
Can we save Peachtree City?
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office
A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County approves Local Option Sales Tax division
JONESBORO — Clayton County and its municipalities have come to an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax distribution. LOST is the monies collected on goods and services purchased in the county. Per state law, the amount of sales tax received by the county and cities is renegotiated every...
At least One Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened just east of Bethesda Church Road. Authorities said the crash happened when an eastbound car sideswiped another and continued to drive across the median. The car then struck another traveling westbound.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
