Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Saints Win Outright as Home Underdogs?
The Week 9 finale has the banged-up New Orleans Saints hosting the very banged-up Baltimore Ravens. You’re going to have to scroll a lot to see the whole injury report. A Baltimore win will give them a one-game lead in the AFC North heading into their much-needed bye week. If the Saints come out on top, they will keep tied atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record.
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
Giants Among Biggest Surprises in MMQB’s Mid-season NFL Power Rankings
The Giants have been the second biggest surprise in the mid-year MMQB NFL power ranking poll.
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Monday Night (Ravens at Saints)
The final matchup of Week 9 is expected to be a close one, with the visiting Baltimore Ravens favored by just 1.5 points over the New Orleans Saints. A solid 46.5 over/under suggests that this game could have some back-and-forth potential, though both teams are dealing with a plethora of injuries.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 10
We're ready to set sail toward Week 10, and here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Mike Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) downgraded to questionable for Jazz Sunday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with adductor soreness. As a result, the team has added him to the injury report 9 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET start.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
Grayson Allen starting, MarJon Beauchamp on bench Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will replace MarJon Beauchamp in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game. numberFire's models project Allen for 21.7 minutes and 15.3 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a...
Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) will play Monday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith was listed probable to play as he deals with a non-COVID illness. And as that tag suggested, the team has given him the green light to take the court. Smith's return will likely send Kenyon Martin Jr. back to a bench role.
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Andrew Wiggins missed Friday's game due to a foot injury. However, after resting throughout the weekend, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also start immediately, sending Kuminga back to the bench.
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 11/7/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
