Arkansas State

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas’ Morning Show with Brandon and Kelly and Country 97.3/106.9 FM are bringing radio listeners and Stuttgart Daily Leader readers an opportunity to win a $15,000 national contest prize or a local prize of $1,000 in EAB’s annual $15K Holiday Giveaway. Contest entry for the $15K Holiday Giveaway...
STUTTGART, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Flu making annual run through Arkansas

Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Renaissance Faire brings in thousands of Arkansans

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For about four years now the Renaissance Faire in Hot Springs has been drawing in large crowds, and this year organizers of the event said they had one of the largest crowds they've ever seen. “As of right now we're looking at roughly about 12,000...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas

Talk on Arkansas Quartz: Geology, History, Legend

In the realms of science, art and legend, few natural gem materials embody the breadth of beauty, durability, wonder, history and mystery as quartz rock crystal. Tom Paradise, a geosciences professor and accredited gemologist, will address the intriguing background of quartz crystals from their geologic occurrence in Arkansas, to their gemological importance, historic use in royal jewels and art, and in sorcery, augury and the mystic arts.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
ARKANSAS STATE

