Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Artisans lined up for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Holiday Gift Shop, a pop-up in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street, has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance like old skis discovered in the loft, and a happy place to find unique, useful and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Holiday Gift Shop will be opened during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna’s Pentaleri, Woolwich’s Holbrook differ on outlook for Holbrook’s plowing performance this winter in Alna
Alna First Selectman Ed Pentaleri told meeting-goers at the town office and over Zoom Nov. 2, he would like nothing more than to see Holbrook Excavating of Woolwich have a successful season plowing the roads this winter. “I’m sorry to say that nothing I’ve seen over the last several months leads me to believe that we’re likely to see a performance any better than we saw last year. I may be surprised. I will be happy to be mistaken in my concerns. But honestly I wanted to let people know that I’m actually quite concerned that we might see a performance this year that ends up being even worse than ... last year. In fact, I’m concerned enough, that I’ve been working over the last several months to be as prepared as we can in case things really end up going badly.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Brian W. Chubbuck
Brian Warren Chubbuck, 83, of Langdon Road, Wiscasset died Oct. 28, 2022. He was born in Gardiner on May 16, 1939, a son of Kenneth and Thelma (Warren) Chubbuck. He graduated from Wiscasset High School and married Elizabeth Garnet Rankin on July 2, 1960 and joined the U.S. Marines. They returned to Wiscasset, and he was employed at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2004 as a safety officer.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Toys for Tots time
Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15, Coordinator Lisa Marr said. For more information or for help signing up, contact Marr at 350-5623.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12
Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 5 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Comments / 0