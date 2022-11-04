A man from rural Burlington has been charged with illegally removing a campaign sign for sheriff Terry Johnson from a local roadside last week. While candidates during each election cycle often complain of mischief with their campaign signs (thefts, defacing, etc.) which have not generally resulted in any charges, this suspect was allegedly directly observed by a Graham policeman with the theft, resulting an actual stop and subsequent criminal charges.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO