Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
alamancenews.com
Burlington man charged with stealing candidate’s campaign sign
A man from rural Burlington has been charged with illegally removing a campaign sign for sheriff Terry Johnson from a local roadside last week. While candidates during each election cycle often complain of mischief with their campaign signs (thefts, defacing, etc.) which have not generally resulted in any charges, this suspect was allegedly directly observed by a Graham policeman with the theft, resulting an actual stop and subsequent criminal charges.
Man pleads guilty to death by distribution in death of woman he tried to report missing
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges after a woman died and he tried to report her missing late last year. On December 29, 2021, Ladawn Edwards was found dead in Madison. Earlier that morning, Zachary Joseph Taylor had attempted to report Edwards missing to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s […]
Grand Jury hands down indictments for Davidson County family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
1 dies during street race in Eden, fiery crash on Meadow Road; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 suspects after man shot in Jamestown, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot twice in Jamestown earlier this month and taken to the hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 1 at 11 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office was told a shooting happened at the B&E Business Center on 3718 Kivett Drive in Jamestown. […]
First National Bank on Randleman Road robbed, suspect arrested, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank in Greensboro was robbed just before lunchtime on Monday, according to police. Officers responded to First National Bank on Randleman Road about a robbery around 11:40 a.m., where they say that a suspect “implied a weapon” and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt, and […]
Orange County deputies searching for man wanted for assault, kidnapping that escaped custody
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for a domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping. The sheriff's office said Monday deputies are searching for Nicholas King in connection with a domestic assault from earlier today on Elizabeth Brady Road. Among King’s charges are...
Man pleads guilty after woman dies from overdose in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to death by distribution after a woman was found dead in a field in Rockingham County from an apparent overdose Dec. 19, 2021, according to deputies. Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ladawn Edwards of Sparta N.C. was...
Motive remains a mystery as 17-year-old charged with double murder of NC teenagers
Suspect Issiah Ross of Mebane, 17, is charged as an adult with two counts of murder. Two face charges of harboring him.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
WXII 12
Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC
For the first time in weeks, Orange County authorities publicly spoke about the teens’ killings.
wfmynews2.com
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies
UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in Burlington, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a death investigation in Burlington, according to police. According to Burlington Police Department, they responded to a call that initially came in as a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning, where they found Andrew Daniel dead. On Tuesday, police say that Daniel had multiple wounds which […]
Man arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to head, but police don’t know where the shooting happened
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
Police confirm victim killed by train on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers say the victim was confirmed dead after being hit by a train on Franklin Boulevard. At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person, later identified as […]
Police: Man shoots two people after argument during card game in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0