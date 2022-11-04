ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

alamancenews.com

Burlington man charged with stealing candidate’s campaign sign

A man from rural Burlington has been charged with illegally removing a campaign sign for sheriff Terry Johnson from a local roadside last week. While candidates during each election cycle often complain of mischief with their campaign signs (thefts, defacing, etc.) which have not generally resulted in any charges, this suspect was allegedly directly observed by a Graham policeman with the theft, resulting an actual stop and subsequent criminal charges.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Grand Jury hands down indictments for Davidson County family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFXR

Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
