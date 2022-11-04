ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elementary students given free tickets, concessions to premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of elementary school students were surprised with free tickets to see the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Sunday at The Senator Theatre.The lucky students at City Springs Elementary School learned of their reward Monday morning.And, they were excited.The premiere is a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Baltimore, which puts on a day at the movies for hundreds of school children.The event features the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from from WJZ talent, the Baltimore Banner, and Ravens players.  
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen

The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Get the core without the crunches

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We all want a tight midsection and perfect abs, but getting down on the floor to do crunches isn't so enticing. Sara Keller, Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies shows us how to get the core without the crunches.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boxing Scene

Franchon Crews-Dezurn Makes Fashion Collection Debut At Level 25 Katwalk Show

Franchon Crews-Dezurn aims for a knockout outside the ring and on the runway. The undisputed super middleweight champion is set to make her fashion collection debut as her clothing line will be featured at LEVEL 25 - The GOLDEN AGE, a premier luxury fashion and art collective benefit. The show takes place Sunday evening, November 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m at The Winslow Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man sentenced to 45 years for murder at Burger King

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing a man at Burger King last year. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and weapons violations. Police said on Dec. 26, 2021, Robey went to the Burger...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Remembering legendary Dundalk English professor and gentleman Allen Stockett

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour was already placed at Drug City in Dundalk before we lost beloved English professor Allen Stockett. Nestor gathered a few different folks from his space, CCBC professor Jay Trucker and lifer Dundalk ’85 pal Stan Jablonski to honor the late, great Shakespeare meets Bogart, non-digital old-school man of words who taught us a lot about life in those S.A.T. prep classes.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed to death in Owings Mills, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Owings Mills. In a Tweet, police say that homicide detectives are at the scene of a stabbing in the 10500 of Reisterstown Road. Police say one man has been pronounced dead. Police also say that they believe this is an isolated incident.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Record Breaking Temps Monday; Back To November Chill Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps stay well above average this afternoon. We could see our record high for the day broken, just two years after it was broken before. May be a one club wind this afternoon on the golf course with the wind picking up later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD

