Rest in peace to Takeoff, Trouble, Lil Keed, and Archie Eversole. In America, you can always recognize when something tremendously awful has occurred by driving past any government building. Whether the death of a prominent public figure or a horrifying tragedy that cost several people their lives, the flags in front of these buildings are not flying at their usual height. Instead, the flag is flown at half-mast, as it is brought all the way to the top, where it usually stands, and then lowered back down to an eerie halfway point. It’s most often interpreted as a sign of distress or deep mourning – two feelings that the city of Atlanta has been forced to endure far too often this year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO