Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are few things more satisfying than finding just the right container for the thing you need to store — whether it be a food storage containers for leftovers, sealable containers for pantry goods or a perfectly-snug laptop sleeve. Cadence’s The Gradients stackable, magnetic capsules are the flexible storage solution you need for all your small wellness goods including pills, hair clips, floss, hair gel and lip balm. Cadence The Gradients Cadence The Gradients $115.00 $126.00 Buy Now Cadence makes sets of interlocking magnetic capsules designed...

18 MINUTES AGO