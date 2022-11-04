Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
Albert "Jack" Thompson, 83
Albert "Jack" Thompson, age 83, of Tracy City, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 4, 2022. Jack was born on January 11, 1939 in Tracy City, Tennessee to the late Fritz and Lula Thompson. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at City Cemetery in...
Grundy County Herald
Margie Alene Tate, 84
Margie Alene Tate, 84, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1938 to the late Amos and Violet Smith Coffelt. Graveside funeral services were 1 held Sunday at Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, Tenn.
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
Missing Manchester Teenager
Seth Page, a 17-year-old boy, was last seen on September 6, 2022, in Manchester, Tennessee. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6’3” tall and weighs pounds. If anyone has information about Seth or his whereabouts, please call: 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST or the Manchester Police Department TN at 931-728-2991.
boropulse.com
Take an Easy Hike to Great Stone Door for Spectacular View of Tennessee Scenery
The Stone Door Trail, part of the expansive South Cumberland State Park in southern Middle Tennessee, provides some spectacular views of heavily wooded Tennessee hills and valleys. Find the trailhead off of Tennessee Highway 56 in the Beersheba Springs community, between McMinnville and Altamont. Paved for the first portion, of...
WSMV
Fire reignites in Warren County
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department warned the public of a reignited fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain. The fire was started on Oct. 24 by an individual who was banned from the premises. The man, Robert Vincent Halter, has since been arrested and charged. Crews were...
chattanoogacw.com
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
Grundy County Herald
Naoma Elizabeth Patrick Price, 101
Naoma Elizabeth Patrick Price died in Houston, TX on Nov. 3, 2022. The daughter of the late. Charles Patrick and Viola Hampton Patrick she was born on Oct. 2, 1921 in Palmer, TN.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
ucbjournal.com
Jacks Cookeville Expressway nearing end of construction
Cookeville – Located at 1378 W Broad St, Cookeville, Jacks Cookeville Expressway is nearing the end of construction. The convenience store will offer indoor shopping. No official announcement has been made on a grand opening date. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
chainstoreage.com
Dollar General’s Popshelf concept on fast track for expansion
Dollar General is celebrating two milestones for its Popshelf retail concept. Popshelf opened its 100th store on Nov. 5, in Chattanooga, Tenn., which also marked its second birthday. Dollar General unveiled Popshelf, with two locations in the Nashville area. Of its current 100 locations, more than 30 are store-within-a-store locations that combine Popshelf and DG Market offerings. (Popshelf currently operates in nine states, having recently opened its first location in Mississippi.)
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
Franklin County student arrested for threat on school bathroom wall
Franklin County Sheriffs have arrested and charged a student for writing a threatening message on the wall of a bathroom at Franklin County High School.
Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after fatal 2020 Tennessee crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 Tennessee crash that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl.
wgnsradio.com
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
