Lakers News: Latest Injury Report Ahead Of Lakers-Jazz

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 4 days ago

L.A. goes for third straight home win.

Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to wrap up their best week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season so far with a third consecutive win at Crypto.com Arena tonight, this time against the Utah Jazz.

Though forward LeBron James's sore left foot and power forward/center Anthony Davis's tight lower back have been pestering them throughout the young NBA season, both are listed as probable to suit up against the surprisingly scrappy Utah Jazz, according to L.A.'s most recent injury report (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic ). Los Angeles lists James, averaging 36.7 minutes a game at age 37, as probable to suit up in the purple and gold, while AD's status is a murkier questionable. So far, the 6'10" big man has only missed one regular season contest this year.

As loyal Lakers fans no doubt recall, reserves Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder went under the knife for thumb surgeries within days of each other , just prior to the start of the regular season. The Lakers are set to re-assess the injuries next week.

Los Angeles also mentions that two-way rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider remain with the club's NBA G League club, the South Bay Lakers, in El Segundo. Last week, it was reported that Swider suffered a stress reaction in his right foot, and is expected to be sidelined through much of November. South Bay will begin its NBAGL season schedule by battling the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, on Saturday night at the UCLA Health Training Center.

On the other side of the bracket, Sarah Todd of Deseret News reports that small forward Simone Fontecchio has been listed as questionable while he gets back into game shape following a bout with COVID-19. His teammate, fellow swingman Leandro Bolmaro, remains in the league's coronavirus health and safety protocols and will thus not play. Two-way big man Micah Potter is also unavailable.

The fun tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

LOS ANGELES, CA
