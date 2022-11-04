ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

A new all-day brunch spot launches in Duluth

Created by owner-chef Keith Kash—founder of Who’s Got Soul Cafe in Decatur, Lawrenceville, and Duluth—Just Brunch offers a relaxing spot to enjoy breakfast and lunch fare all day long. The post A new all-day brunch spot launches in Duluth appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan

Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion

A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Teachers of the Year recognized

Henry County Schools recently held its 2022 Teacher of the Year award celebration – honoring standout teachers from every school throughout the district. Held at the McDonough Performing Arts Center, this year’s celebration was sponsored by the Georgia United Credit Union and was attended largely by community members, friends of the district, and invited guests. Hundreds more also joined online.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb teams set for high school football playoffs

DeKalb will be represented by nine teams in the GHSA high school football playoffs which begin at stadiums around the state on Nov. 11. Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Columbia, Stephenson, and Tucker high schools will represent DeKalb County School District (DCSD); other DeKalb County high schools in the playoffs include Decatur, Marist, and St. Pius X Catholic.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Paws For Henry November 19

Henry County Animal Control will host their Paws For Henry Adopt-A-Thon on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. It will be held at Red Hawk Baseball Complex, 143 Henry Parkway in McDonough. For more information, call 770-288-7387 or email kjames@co.henry.ga.us.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantafi.com

RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations

Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
ATLANTA, GA

