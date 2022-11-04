Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwc.edu
NCWU Hosts Homecoming on New Turf Field, Gives Away Car to Student
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – After originally being delayed due to Hurricane Ian, North Carolina Wesleyan University was excited to able to celebrate Homecoming this past Saturday, November 5, with kickoff at noon against Huntingdon College. This year, for the first time ever, Wesleyan’s Homecoming game was held on its new turf field at the Vernon T. Bradley, Jr. Stadium.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hawks rout rivals; win CIAA Northern Division
MURFREESBORO – Patience is described as the ability to wait for something worth having without showing an overabundance of frustration. Chowan University’s football life in the CIAA fits that bill and a 14-year wait is over as the Hawks conquered the league’s Northern Division for the first time in program history after routing their rival, Elizabeth City State, 54-8, here Saturday in the regular season finale.
13newsnow.com
Thousands of dollars donated to Virginia HBCU's at Chesapeake showcase
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities received half a million dollars in scholarship money and a commitment to hire recent graduates from Truist Bank. The bank's Virginia president Thomas Ransom made the announcement at an event called “HBCU Sunday” hosted by The Mount church in Chesapeake....
WITN
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Celebration recognizes 300 years for Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday. Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area. “Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to […]
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
police1.com
N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury
PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Red Light Safety Camera Program will come to an end on Nov. 15. City Council voted 5-1 to end the program during Monday’s meeting. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school […]
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton …. Ghent arson suspect and former teacher sentenced …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. What would the end of DST mean for Hampton Roads?. WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews explains what it would mean for...
Newport News community comes together to fight crime during prayer vigil
Residents spoke their minds on in Huntington Park Saturday to discuss solutions to stop gun violence and to create an open dialogue to fight crime.
Virginia Business
Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development
'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit
William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
Comments / 0