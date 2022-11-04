MURFREESBORO – Patience is described as the ability to wait for something worth having without showing an overabundance of frustration. Chowan University’s football life in the CIAA fits that bill and a 14-year wait is over as the Hawks conquered the league’s Northern Division for the first time in program history after routing their rival, Elizabeth City State, 54-8, here Saturday in the regular season finale.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO