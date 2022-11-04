ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Obituary of Charles Chase Hoffman Jr., 75

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZbuW_0iycn7Qy00
Charles Chase Hoffman Jr.

In memory of Chuck Hoffman

– Charles Chase Hoffman Jr., or “Chuck,” as he was most commonly known, passed away in San Luis Obispo in the very early morning of Friday, Oct. 28 at the age of 75 with his wife and children by his side.

Born and raised in Tulare he attended Tulare Union High School where among many other activities he was very active in the High School Marching Band. He then attended Stanford with the class of 1969 where he also played in the University Band. At Stanford, he received a BA in Economics, before earning an MBA from USC, and later a master’s degree in Animal Science from Oregon State University.

Chuck worked mostly in the Agricultural and Dairy industries, managing and teaching at the Oregon State University Dairy as well as helping manage Hoffman Farms Dairy. Additionally, he co-owned and helped manage a Maritime Tourist and Ferry Boat Business in Hawaii and a related sailing business in The Caribbean, England, Spain, and Dubai. In more recent years, he also served on the Board of Directors for a leading Wind Energy Development Company based in Vancouver, Canada.

During his life, Chuck managed to see a good part of the world. In addition to living and working in California, Oregon, and Idaho, he also lived for a time in Norway, the Caribbean, Spain, Singapore, and England for many years.

Chuck aspired to live a full life and in his younger years, he very much enjoyed water and snow skiing, riding horses, clogging and square dancing, and fast cars. In his later years, he felt more content to study horticulture and spend his free time designing and working in gardens, playing sudoku, taking road trips in Scottie (the RV), and following the news while also enjoying fine wine, good music, whiskey, cheese, and coffee. He was most proud of completing his training to become a Master Gardener and volunteering with the Tulare County Master Gardeners.

Chuck dearly loved and cherished being a husband, father, and grandfather. His family will remember him for his joyous belly laugh that could be heard across any room, his silly sense of humor, his kind heart, his love of roses, his strong opinions on all subjects, and an open generosity towards everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Penny Hoffman, his children Ingrid Hoffman, Heidi Taylor, Alex Powell, Max Davidson, and Amy-Claire Hill, his siblings Karen Hoffman Isenhour, Mark Hoffman, Gregory Hoffman, 9 amazing grandchildren, and his loving dog Zeva.

A celebration of his life will be held at his and Penny’s home in Atascadero, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-6 p.m. Leave your sadness at the door, and instead bring your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest.

Please visit http://evite.me/fSRmeaXzZg for more information and to RSVP.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chuck Hoffman be made to the Tulare and Kings County Master Gardener Program: https://ucanr.edu/sites/donate/fund_id=434&program=UC+Master+Gardener+Program&county=Tulare or the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Donations may be directed to the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, Attn: Diana Howard; 9-623 Factor Bldg, Box 951780, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1780; (310) 206-0675; https://cancer.ucla.edu/donate. Please note that your gift is in memory of Chuck Hoffman.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Running Chicken’ fun run returns Jan. 8

Popular annual event raises money for Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation. – The 5th Annual Running Chicken 10k & 5k Fun Run / Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Santa Margarita Lake. The inaugural race in 2019 hosted over 400 participants and the 2022 race hosted over 450 participants and supporters through the live and virtual race.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Jean Thacker Hoffmann, 79

– Jean Thacker Hoffmann passed away Friday, Oct. 28, after a relatively short battle with gallbladder cancer, she was 79. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Hoffmann, her children Kimberly Bright (Robert), Marjorie Kucich (Roger), Gary Hoffmann (Shannon) her sisters, Terry Rossetta and Penny Fulton, and 8 grandchildren.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Californios’ equestrian skills displayed at Parkfield event

– Several dozen equestrians convened over the weekend in Parkfield for the Early Californios Skills of the Rancho. The participants at the event executed ranching skills used by the early Californios. Many used tack and equipment like the Californios used. Most wore styles of clothing popular among early ranchers on the Central Coast. They wore flat-brimmed hats like those used by early Californio ranchers.
PARKFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Lynne Sharron Newhouse, 81

– Lynne Newhouse, a longtime resident of Paso Robles best remembered for her work in healthcare, has died at age 81. Lynne Sharron (Boatman) Newhouse of Paso Robles passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. She was 81. The cause was acute liver failure, a complication that arose following coronary bypass surgery in July.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, Templeton chamber merger now complete

Two chambers will legally become the ‘Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce’. – The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Templeton Chamber of Commerce have now officially merged and moving forward will legally become the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce. There was a recent special membership...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pepper

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Pepper from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Pepper is an “absolute love” who was terrified at the shelter in Bakersfield but Novy’s Ark came and got him and now he’s much happier. His favorite thing to do is give kisses.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Jake Allen Ferguson, 29

Jake fought a hard battle with Leukemia for almost five years. He fought to the very end. A loving, big brother. His Mother’s one and only son. We love him forever and always. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Ferguson family. The...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy