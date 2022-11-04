ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

foxbangor.com

Bangor Band is Back

BANGOR — New England’s oldest continuous community band is back to indoor performances. After a brief hiatus dues to covid-19 the Bangor band is back in the peaks auditorium at Bangor High School for their Harvest Concert. The Bangor band has a rich history of concerts for the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters

MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
MANCHESTER, ME
foxbangor.com

UMAINE culture festival is back

ORONO — The annual culture festival hosted by the University of Maine Office of International Programs and International Student Association celebrated cultures from across the world all in one room. This year the university has 500 international students from 83 countries. The culture festival features traditional meals, spices, clothing...
ORONO, ME
Q106.5

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Community members support music students

HAMPDEN — Saturday the Hampden Academy Music Association held a community dodgeball tournament to help benefit the music program. “If you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a ball. We’re doing that today for the high schoolers,” said dodgeball tournament participant Shelly Sargent. “I know people...
HAMPDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

UMaine kicks off Veterans Week

ORONO — The University of Maine kicked off its Veterans Week events Monday. The week-long celebration commenced with a flag-raising ceremony to honor local veterans and a student veteran barbecue on campus. The events are organized by the Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services to honor the university’s...
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Region 3 students creating Mooseopoly game

LINCOLN — Students at Northern Penobscot Tech Region 3 in Lincoln are selling tiles to local businesses for their new Mooseopoloy game. Katahdin Motors. Stanley’s garage. S.W. Collins. These are some businesses in the Lincoln area that will be featured on the new board created by the students.
LINCOLN, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
MAINE STATE
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12

Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

It’s National Donut Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Boat Load of Problems

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor will be voting on a petition that could fundamentally change its entire tourism season. In just a few days the town of Bar Harbor will be voting on a citizen’s petition that would restrict the number of cruise ship passengers allowed on shore at a time.
BAR HARBOR, ME
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor faces plow driver shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Many streets with road work in Bangor this week

BANGOR– Many streets in Bangor will be closed or have delays due to construction this week. City Paving will continue today on the following streets:. Hancock St from the intersection of Washington street to Oak St. Washington Street from Oak St to Hancock Street. There will be significant traffic...
BANGOR, ME

