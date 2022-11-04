ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Veteran’s program receives $250K from Michigan

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7nnf_0iycmpdi00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Organizers for Helmets to Hardhats, a veteran’s program, will host a meeting Friday for a $250,000 grant they were recently awarded from the State of Michigan.

The grant will go towards helping to recruit veterans into a construction trades apprenticeship.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Lansing Brewing Company.

Helmets to Hardhats is a national program that connects veterans, transitioning active-duty service members, and the national guard with quality career opportunities in the construction industry.

The program says the grant will help them better meet the needs of service members in Michigan.

H2H has helped over 42,000 military service members have a debt-free education over 20 years.

“It changes people’s lives. You know we are coming up on Veteran’s day and one of the things that always comes to mind is the 22 we lose every day statistically to suicide. One of the biggest preventions to that is gainful employment,” said Martin Helms, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats.

Friday’s meeting will cover the scope of the grant and the introduction of supporting staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

‘It’s On Us’ week of action kicks off

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A nationwide movement aimed at stopping sexual assaults on campus kicked off Monday. The effort is in full swing at Michigan State University, where students are urged to spread awareness. Associate Director for the Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department Matea Caluk said she is looking to paint a new picture. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Black Rock Bar & Grill in Michigan Serving Free Veterans Day Dinners

Black Rock Bar & Grill wants to treat veterans across Michigan like rock stars this Veterans Day with a special offer just for them. Michigan and Toledo Black Rock Bar & Grills will offer all veterans a free dinner this Friday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a signature steak dinner along with two sides. Black Rock will offer special dinners from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday as a way of saying "thank you".
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Politicians, celebrities make final push in Michigan elections

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just miles apart, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon rallied supporters and made their case to undecided voters, hours before the polls open across the state. Both candidates are using every minute left on the clock to energize their bases. While Dixon met crowds around west Michigan, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
Cars 108

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Magic Johnson to appear at Whitmer rally in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is making an appearance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the eve of election day. He will be appearing with Gov. Whitmer Monday evening in East Lansing as part of her final campaign rally before Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.
LANSING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan farmers battle invaders as temperatures rise

As warmer-than-average growing seasons caused by climate change become more common, they bring new invasive species to Michigan. “Insects that like warm weather are finding that Michigan is becoming more and more life-sustaining than ever before,” said Bruno Basso, a professor in Michigan State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecollegiatelive.com

Navigating Michigan’s Ballot Proposals

For Michigan voters, the Nov. 8 election is hugely important. There are going to be three proposals on the ballot that, if adopted, will make changes to constitutional amendments in Michigan. The Collegiate hopes that this article will help students at GRCC become more educated about each proposition, in order to make informed decisions at the polls.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy