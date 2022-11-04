Veteran’s program receives $250K from Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Organizers for Helmets to Hardhats, a veteran’s program, will host a meeting Friday for a $250,000 grant they were recently awarded from the State of Michigan.

The grant will go towards helping to recruit veterans into a construction trades apprenticeship.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Lansing Brewing Company.

Helmets to Hardhats is a national program that connects veterans, transitioning active-duty service members, and the national guard with quality career opportunities in the construction industry.

The program says the grant will help them better meet the needs of service members in Michigan.

H2H has helped over 42,000 military service members have a debt-free education over 20 years.

“It changes people’s lives. You know we are coming up on Veteran’s day and one of the things that always comes to mind is the 22 we lose every day statistically to suicide. One of the biggest preventions to that is gainful employment,” said Martin Helms, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats.

Friday’s meeting will cover the scope of the grant and the introduction of supporting staff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.