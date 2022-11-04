Read full article on original website
504Shawn
2d ago
just your run of the mill republican these days. these are the same people that wanna ban abortions, it's so they can keep this cycle going, more unwanted, unloved kids easier for them to take advantage of.
South Dakota senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
A man running for a seat in the South Dakota senate is facing criminal charges.
Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member
Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
newsfromthestates.com
Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Sandy Hook Plaintiffs Push for Punitive Damages Against Alex Jones After Pointing to ‘Modest’ Award of Nearly $1 Billion That’s Already on the Books
A collection of plaintiffs connected to the 2012 Sandy Hook, Connecticut school shooting is pushing forward with claims for punitive damages against Infowars host Alex Jones. The damages, if awarded, would be in addition to a nearly $1 billion verdict already rendered in Connecticut alone against Jones and several of his associated companies.
KELOLAND TV
New Kristi Noem ad uses Jamie Smith doppelganger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new political attack ad unrolled by the Kristi Noem campaign seeks to envision a hypothetical first day of a Jamie Smith governorship, complete with its own version of the candidate himself. “Imagine what I could do on my first day as governor,” begins...
‘Slow day:’ Guard emails don’t match Noem border ‘war’ talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers.
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandma
A Massachusetts woman has been charged with murdering her grandmother, police said. Kelsie Cote, 26, also faces charges of assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Doris was found dead in her home Tuesday by a relative. Kelsie is set to be arraigned Monday.Read it at MassLive
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them
Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
No on Question 4 for safer roads
As the chair of the No on 4 ballot committee, I urge you to vote no on Question 4, which will repeal a recently passed law that gives driver’s licenses to people who are in our country illegally. In 2011, my son Matthew Denice was brutally killed by an...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man sentenced to 35 years behind bars appeals sentence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man convicted of murder and robbery and sentenced to 35 years behind bars is appealing that sentence. Marcus Asante was initially sentenced in 2019 to 35 years for the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman. But, his conviction was overturned in 2020.
WMUR.com
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
redlakenationnews.com
Native man fired over photo with Republican governor
A Native man from Crow Creek, South Dakota, was fired this week after a photo of him making a lewd gesture while standing beside Republican Gov. Kristi Noem went viral. Stefen Monteau worked as a cook at a cafe that Noem visited recently. Her staff posted the photo of her standing beside Monteau and another woman that became widely shared on social media after people noticed Monteau's middle finger on his right hand was raised.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
