Texas A&M has its second commitment of the 2024 class. On Sunday afternoon, Katy Tompkins lineman Ashton Funk announced his commitment to the Aggies. Funk picked up an offer in the spring and has made several trips back to Aggieland over the course of the summer and fall. He joins Dealyn Evans as the other pledge in the class for the. Aggies.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO