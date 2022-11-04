Read full article on original website
Missouri Republican explores legislative push to require schools to have armed security
Within seven minutes of receiving a 911 call about an active shooter in a St. Louis high school, police and armed security guards were already in the building and engaging the suspect in gunfire. The immediate response by police and school security on Oct. 24 at Central Visual and Performing...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Missouri House District 15 candidate West faces assault citation over campaign sign
GLADSTONE — Missouri House District 15 candidate Steve West faces an assault citation from Gladstone police following an altercation with a woman in a Gladstone residential area over a campaign sign. West is on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Missouri House race as an independent. He faces incumbent...
Winter weather preparedness week starts Nov. 7
The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. "It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their...
MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement
Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
Half-price brush drop-off this weekend
GLADSTONE — The city of Gladstone usually offers a spring and fall yard clean-up. The fall brush drop-off is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 to 6 at the Public Works Facility, 4000 NE 76th St. Proof of residency required. Gladstone residents can bring their yard waste at...
