Missouri State

Winter weather preparedness week starts Nov. 7

The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. "It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their...
MISSOURI STATE
MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement

Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Half-price brush drop-off this weekend

GLADSTONE — The city of Gladstone usually offers a spring and fall yard clean-up. The fall brush drop-off is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 to 6 at the Public Works Facility, 4000 NE 76th St. Proof of residency required. Gladstone residents can bring their yard waste at...
GLADSTONE, MO

