During a game featuring two of the top keepers in the area, the thought of having to settle Friday’s state quarterfinal match with penalty kicks was not an ideal situation for Sadie Wilkinson. So when Arundel tied the game at 1-1 with 10 minutes left in regulation, Wilkinson and her Broadneck teammates felt a sense of urgency to respond quickly.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO