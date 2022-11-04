Read full article on original website
AI could help cancer patients avoid a deadly recurrence
AI could help doctors identify which skin cancer patients are at high-risk of a melanoma recurrence before their initial cancer is even treated — giving them a head start to recommend more aggressive treatments that can prevent a recurrence. The disease: Every year in the US, nearly 100,000 people...
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Some patients with high blood pressure can't get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.
New VA study finds Paxlovid may cut the risk of long COVID
Researchers from the Veterans Health Administration find that taking Paxlovid may reduce the risks of developing long COVID.
New exercise study could find drugs that mimic working out
Exercise is well-known to help people lose weight and avoid gaining it. However, identifying the cellular mechanisms that underlie this process has proven difficult because so many cells and tissues are involved. In a new study in mice that expands researchers’ understanding of how exercise and diet affect the body,...
Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects newborns
A phase 3 trial of Pfizer’s maternal RSV vaccine has found the shot lowered the rate of severe RSV in newborns by 81.8%, the company announced. The strong result spurred the pharma giant to pause the trial and prepare to file for FDA approval. The news comes as the...
7 ways CRISPR is shaping the future of food
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Using the powerful gene-editing tool CRISPR, researchers are altering crops and animals to add desirable traits and remove undesirable...
New study will put the leading theory about Alzheimer’s to the test
An Alzheimer’s trial, spearheaded by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is not just testing a drug — it’s also putting the leading theory behind the disease, the amyloid hypothesis, on the line. The amyloid hypothesis: The frontrunner theory about what causes Alzheimer’s disease...
