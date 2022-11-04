Read full article on original website
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is delaing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. And now, the team has officially ruled him out of action for Monday night's affair. Expect more snaps and targets for Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 10
We're ready to set sail toward Week 10, and here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis starting for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will make his first start this season after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with knee soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Portis to score 36.8 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 18.1 points,...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Andre Drummond (shoulder) out Monday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the span of about 30 minutes, Drummond was upgraded from doubtful to questionable and then ruled out for a sixth straight game. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran big is progressing in his recovery, so there seems to be a decent chance that Drummond returns on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. There should continue to be additional minutes for Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams for at least one more game.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 11/7/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Saints Win Outright as Home Underdogs?
The Week 9 finale has the banged-up New Orleans Saints hosting the very banged-up Baltimore Ravens. You’re going to have to scroll a lot to see the whole injury report. A Baltimore win will give them a one-game lead in the AFC North heading into their much-needed bye week. If the Saints come out on top, they will keep tied atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record.
Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) out Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) is out on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rudy Gay, Simone Fontecchio, and Talen Horton-Tucker could play more minutes on Monday with Vanderbilt unavailable. Per our NBA Heat Map, the Jazz’s implied total (116.25) is tied for sixth-highest in the league today.
Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 11/7/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James is on track to play after he was listed with his usual probable designation with foot soreness. In 33.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes...
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
Knicks starting Isaiah Hartenstein at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (knee) on Saturday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Hartenstein will make his first start this season after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with a knee sprain. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hartenstein to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6...
