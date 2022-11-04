Read full article on original website
Tivozanib Maintain PFS Benefit VS Sorafenib in R/R Renal Cell Carcinoma
Results presented at the 2022 International Kidney Cancer Symposium show tivozanib continues to demonstrate progression-free survival benefit over sorafenib in relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma. Further progression-free survival benefit with tivozanib (Fotivda) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) in patients with relapsed/refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who received 2 or 3...
MEDIOLA Highlights Importance of BRCA Testing in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Susana K. Banerjee, PhD, further discussed the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial and the implications of these findings. The combination of olaparib (Lynparza) and durvalumab (Imfinzi), and olaparib plus durvalumab and bevacizumab (Avastin) was well tolerated in patients with non-germline BRCA-mutated platinum sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, according to findings from the phase 1/2 MEDIOLA trial (NCT02734004).1.
Milademetan Shows Promise for Patients With Advanced MDM2-Mutated Solid Tumors
The interim analysis of the phase 2 MANTRA-2 trial of milademetan, an MDM2 inhibitor, has demonstrated promising safety and activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial will continue enrolling patients. Preliminary data from the phase 2 MANTRA-2 trial (NCT05012397) of milademetan (RAIN-32) in patients with MDM2-amplified advanced solid...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Need for Subsequent Therapy Limited With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab in Advanced RCC
Subsequent therapy rates were lower in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma treated with the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab vs those who received sunitinib in the CLEAR trial. Based on findings from the phase 3 CLEAR trial (NCT02811861), lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) decreased the need for second-line therapy...
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Some patients with high blood pressure can't get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Upholds Efficacy Vs Sunitinib in Frontline Advanced RCC Vs Sunitinib
After approximately 33 months of extended follow-up in the CLEAR study, investigators say lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab should be considered a standard of care option for frontline advanced renal cell carcinoma. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed continued advantage in progression-free survival (PFS), overall response (OS), and objective...
Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab Prolongs Survival in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Sarcomatoid RCC
Post hoc CheckMate 214 results show that nivolumab plus ipilimumab extend progression and overall survival in patient with advanced sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma who have not be previously treated. Results from a post hoc exploratory analysis of the phase 3 CheckMate 214 trial (NCT02231749) show that nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab...
Risk Assessment and Treatment Approaches for Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pankit Vachhani, MD, discussed with participants how to assess risk and begin treatment for myelofibrosis. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. CASE SUMMARY. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting...
Standard Strategies for First-Line Renal Cell Carcinoma
Yousef Zakharia, MD, discussed standard first-line treatment for renal cell carcinaoma. Yousef Zakharia, MD, a medical oncologist and clinical associate professor of internal medicine-hematology, oncology, and blood and marrow transplantation in the Department of Internal Medicine at University of Iowa Health Care, discusses standard treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists
A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
