WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with pedestrian struck on Martin Luther King Drive East in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with pedestrian struck on Martin Luther King Drive East in Corryville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County hosted the second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree to commemorate the historical tradition of harvest in this region two centuries ago on both Saturday and Sunday. Luke Ogonek, West Region Education Manager of Great Parks of Hamilton County, thinks this event is, “a...
WKRC
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls
The creators of Madisonville's newest canteen cherry-picked what they think makes a great food hall. The post Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Garvey Avenue and Ash Street in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Garvey Avenue and Ash Street in Elsmere. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Road report: KYTC District Six provides update on all current construction projects in NKY; beware delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5
Reports of low hanging wires on Oak Ave and Elwynne Drive in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of low hanging wires on Oak Ave and Elwynne Drive in Silverton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Clay Alliance will host 23rd annual Empty Bowls event Sunday
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Cincinnati Clay Alliance is partnering with Arnold's Bar and Grill in Cincinnati for their 23rd annual Empty Bowls event. The event will take place at Arnold's, located on East 8th Street. There will be two seating times at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Fox 19
Warm sunshine to close the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine. Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but...
WLWT 5
A jack-knifed semi blocking lanes along I-71/75 has been cleared
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The jack-knifed semi truck blocking lanes along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News...
