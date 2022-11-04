ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Three Matchups the Gators Must Win Against Texas AM

By Chris Thornton
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk99K_0iycm11z00

Now on a two-game skid, the Florida Gators must execute these key matchups to right the ship against the Jimbo Fisher-led Texas A&M Aggies.

For the first time in the Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football, the Gators are on a two-game skid, and things don't seem to be looking upward as the season progresses.

With tight end Keon Zipperer out for this week's game and wide receiver Justin Shorter listed as questionable, the Gators' offense will head into College Station potentially down two offensive starters. Despite highly-touted recruiting classes and the talent that Texas A&M has assembled, the roster still showcases some significant flaws that the Gators need to exploit if they wish to get back into the win column this week.

All Gators takes a look at the three key matchups Florida must win against the Aggies to right the ship on the road.

The Gators' defensive line versus a weak Texas A&M interior offensive line

Heading into the Week 10 tilt against the Aggies, the Gators' defensive line ranks 35th among power five schools in pass rush rating. On the flip side, the Texas A&M offensive line ranks 60th among power five schools in pass block rating.

With such a disparity in the Gators' favor, they must execute and bring an onslaught of pressure to disrupt the Texas A&M offense effectively.

A focal point for Florida's attack should be on Texas A&M right guard Layden Robinson. Robinson has allowed an average of 2.22 pressures per game, including a season-high six pressures allowed in week five against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Robinson comes into the game T-250th among power five offensive guards with a pass block rating of 50.1.

Fellow offensive lineman and starting center Matthew Wykoff ranks eighth-to-last among power five schools in pass block rating among centers. An apparent deficiency in effective pass blocking inside must pave the way for a disruptive game for players like Gervon Dexter Sr. , Tyreak Sapp and new starting JACK Antwaun Powell-Ryland following Brenton Cox 's dismissal earlier this week.

Dexter and Sapp rank first and fourth on the Gators' defense for most true-pass-set, pass-rush snaps this season, with 70 and 35, respectively. Within those 70 and 35 snaps, Dexter has accumulated six total TPS quarterback pressures, followed by Sapp with four.

A struggling offensive line and a hungry defensive line could spell problems for freshman Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman. In only his second career start, Weigman faces a Gators defense that has lost two games in a row for the first time this season. There's blood in the water for this Gators' defense to follow, coming from Weigman's direction.

The Gators' rushing attack must fire on all cylinders

The Gators have not had a 100-yard rusher this season not named Anthony Richardson since week three against the USF Bulls when running back Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for 103 yards on six attempts.

Johnson came close in week six against Missouri when he rushed for 90 yards on eight attempts.

Another Florida running back has a prime shot at having an explosive day and that is Trevor Etienne . Coming off his highest snap count of the season against Georgia, Etienne looks to keep the momentum going against the lacking A&M run defense. In his last game with over 10 snaps, Etienne rushed for 83 yards on 10 carries.

On top of playing a season-high in snaps last week, Etienne also has a chance to extend his touchdown game streak to three games with a touchdown against A&M.

A three-headed monster in the run game of Richardson, Johnson and Etienne could make an appearance in College Station this Saturday. Facing the worst run defense the Gators have seen so far this season, Texas A&M sits in a prime spot for the Gators' rushing attack to pounce on and to serve as a second-half boost to the season for the Gators' running back room.

Billy Napier is going to have to outcoach Jimbo Fisher

The Gators have a Jimbo Fisher problem.

In his career as a head coach, Fisher is currently 8-1 against the Florida Gators. The Gators also stand in a deficit in SEC play against Texas A&M all-time, sitting at 2-1 against the Aggies.

Napier will have to have his team prepared and disciplined to take on a Fisher-led squad, as history has shown, Fisher seems to do on his end. However, heading into this coaching matchup, Napier's squad comes in more disciplined than Fisher's, with only 48 penalties to Fisher's 59.

Napier doesn't come into the matchup with his cupboard completely bare, given the experience, multiple members of the roster have with playing in College Station during the 2020 season.

He can undoubtedly lean in on guys who have faced Fisher before.

Linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney have played here before and could offer some recon and their first-hand experiences to Napier as he crafts his gameplan. On top of Miller and Burney, the Gators have several other players who have gone toe to toe with a Fisher-led squad, including Jaydon Hill , Rashad Torrence II , Tre'vez Johnson and Dexter.

Having those pieces at his disposal could prove beneficial in combatting a resurging Aggies offense, with Weigman and WR Evan Stewart playing at a high level, as well as the daunting atmosphere that the 12th man brings to opponents.

