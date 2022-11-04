Westernaires ready for Christmas show

Enjoy Handel’s famous “Messiah” performed by the Silent Monks, pictured, during “A Merry Little Christmas,” the Dec. 2-5 shows presented by the Westernaires Chorus of Sun City in the Stardust Theatre.

In addition, Director Dan Ryan and the 75-member chorus will present many new and familiar songs guaranteed to ignite your holiday season.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4; and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Tickets are available now at the RCSCW box office and at westernaires.scwclubs.com/show_tickets. Admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.