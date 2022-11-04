Read full article on original website
Related
At an election-eve rally for Brian Kemp, backers of the Georgia governor said Donald Trump is their 'top choice' for 2024
Trump has blasted Kemp for not helping him reject Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. Still, many Kemp supporters said Trump would be their preferred choice in 2024.
Philadelphia imposes last-minute election change that will slow down vote count
Philadelphia has imposed a last-minute rule change that is likely to draw out the vote counting process in the city. Republicans had long pushed for the measure.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Midterm elections: All eyes on Virginia as Democrats attempt to hold off GOP in House
All eyes are on Virginia's midterms as Republicans look to take three seats in the House with recent GOP trends in the state.
Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad
In 2016, America’s cultural and political animosities, which had been building for years, took on a particularly hard edge. The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made reciprocal charges of election fraud and voter suppression. Trump, expecting defeat, talked of a rigged election until he won. Clinton...
Schatz seeks re-election as US senator for Hawaii
Democratic incumbent Brian Schatz faces Republican Bob McDermott in the race to represent Hawaii in the U.S. Senate
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
The executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the host's wife, went on the show to plead with voters to choose abortion-supporting candidates on the ballot Tuesday.
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
New York voters in one county rush to polls to get viral 'dystopian rainbow spider' voting sticker
An "I Voted" sticker that went viral earlier this year has officially been unveiled by Ulster County, New York, election officials. The stickers have gotten national attention.
Speaker Pelosi issues statement as husband released from hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on...
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
The prime minister of Pakistan told fellow leaders at this year's U.N. climate meeting that it "rings an alarm bell for humanity" in a world being hit faster and harder by the impacts of global warming
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack U.S., So. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key U.S. and South Korean targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
20 vintage photos of suffragettes that will make you want to get out and vote
Suffragettes were arrested and imprisoned as they fought for voting rights. Photos from 1912 to 1920 chronicle their efforts and eventual victory.
Opinion: Businesses don't want to be woke. They want to survive.
When diesel engine, railroad and trucking promote diversity, these aren’t political statements. They are recruiting efforts.
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
