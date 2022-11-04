Read full article on original website
Pictures released of suspect accused of killing 15-year-old in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police released photos Monday of the person they believe shot and killed a 15-year-old in Northwest D.C. on Friday. Editor's Note: The video above was published on Nov. 4, 2022. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block...
'We're supposed to be safe to play' | Mom of teen shot outside DC recreation center speaks out
WASHINGTON — The mother of a teenager shot outside a recreation center in Southwest, D.C. is questioning if kids can even play outside anymore. The shooting happened outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, they found two teens had been shot. The teens were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.
Rockville man identified by police in fatal Glenmont area crash
County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning. Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.
"My heart is broken" | 2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
Man running from police hit by vehicle on Dulles Toll Road
When the officers got there, they saw a group of men behind the school, one of whom took off running when he saw them approaching. The man ran through a wooded area and onto the Dulles Toll Road (VA-267), which is just a few hundred meters away from the school.
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
Police say this car drove away after hitting a man, officers need your help finding the driver
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver they believe hit a man with a car before driving away Sunday evening. The collision was reported in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. just after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned...
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
28-year-old man arrested for murder at Fairfax County apartment after man found shot dead
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is of the previous reporting on this story from Nov. 1, 2022) A 28-year-old man has turned himself in after another man was found shot dead at a Fairfax County apartment building. Phil Asare Darkwah had warrants served for second-degree...
Family of security guard speaks out after deadly shooting
Willie Tate, 43, was the beloved security guard at the Giant in Oxon Hill, Maryland who was fatally shot Friday by a suspected shoplifter. Shaunte Tate says she always had concerns about her husband’s safety working at that Giant Food store.
Cement Truck Crash Causes Major Delays on Beltway Inner Loop in Silver Spring
Traffic was backed up for miles on the Beltway Inner Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday evening after a crash involving a cement truck and two other vehicles, authorities say. All lanes were shut down at the University Boulevard exit, causing traffic backups more than four miles long. The lanes...
1 dead after overnight stabbing in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers at the scene found a man suffering...
Man who fled police responding to weapon complaint at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hutchison Elementary School located at 13209 Parcher Avenue in Herndon around 4:09 p.m.
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
2 Hagerstown men charged in home invasion involving child home alone in Montgomery County
CLOVERLY, Md. — A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a little girl by herself in a Maryland home has led to the arrest of two Hagerstown men, authorities said Monday. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown, were arrested by...
Police: Man fires shots at Fairfax Co. school, runs from officers, gets hit by car
FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating after shots were fired on the grounds of a local school, in an incident that ultimately resulted in a man getting hit by a car. Police said they went to Hutchison Elementary School in the Herndon area of the county around...
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
Help find Khloe! 11-year-old girl missing from NW DC, MPD asking for assistance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Northwest D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is now asking for the public's help in finding her. Khloe Pitts was last seen in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday. Pitts is described as a Black...
