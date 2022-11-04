WASHINGTON — The mother of a teenager shot outside a recreation center in Southwest, D.C. is questioning if kids can even play outside anymore. The shooting happened outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, they found two teens had been shot. The teens were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO