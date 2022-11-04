ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

'We're supposed to be safe to play' | Mom of teen shot outside DC recreation center speaks out

WASHINGTON — The mother of a teenager shot outside a recreation center in Southwest, D.C. is questioning if kids can even play outside anymore. The shooting happened outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, they found two teens had been shot. The teens were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.
bethesdamagazine.com

Rockville man identified by police in fatal Glenmont area crash

County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning. Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon

A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
