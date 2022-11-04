Read full article on original website
8 displaced after Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eight people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Green Bay Monday night. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an alarm in an apartment complex around 6:35 p.m. While on the way to the Leeland Street complex, the department received multiple calls about smoke coming from an apartment.
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention
APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown
The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
Gas prices surge in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Man and vehicle recovered from Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man and a vehicle were recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning after witnesses reported it going in Friday night. The Manitowoc Police Department says at about 8 p.m. Friday it received a call that a vehicle drove into the river from the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Bonfire victim Brandon's family says everyday is a little bit better
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski continues to improve at home. This sign- Welcome Home Brandon sits on their front yard. Brandon was one of several injured in a bonfire explosion in Shawano County on October 14th. Brandon's mom Tammy has shared an update with us. Brandon was released from the...
Outagamie County approves 2023 budget 29-1 within an hour
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In just over 30 minutes, the Outagamie County board adopted its budget for the next year. After a presentation from the county finance committee, the board voted 29-1 to pass a budget with a $65.9 million tax levy. “We want to make sure those dollars are spent...
Deputies looking for driver that hit and injured horse in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and injured a horse in Calumet County. The incident happened after 8 p.m. Sunday on Firelane 13 in the village of Harrison. Deputies say the truck was driving north on Firelane 13 when it left the...
Green Bay men and women fall in season openers
(WLUK) -- Both the Green Bay men's and women's basketball teams dropped their season openers on the road Monday. The women were visiting Drake University and fell 80-67. Tatum Koenig scored a team-high 13 points while Cassie Schiltz added 12 points. The men were visiting Indiana State, where they lost...
Manitowoc police ask for help finding dog, owner after biting incident at Blue Rail Park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are looking for the public's assistance with a dog bite incident. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a dog bite incident at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Blue Rail Park. The incident happened along the walkway to the fenced-in dog area. Police say...
Level 3 Overtime: Springs wins again
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- St. Mary's Springs is one of the best programs in the state, if not the best, because when it comes to winning nobody does it better. Friday, during its Level 3 playoff game at Coleman, the Ledgers were backed up against the wall. With less than six minutes to play, Springs trailed 20-14, but under the lead of coach Bob Hyland the Ledgers responded.
Reward offered for information on missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
Neenah man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. in the Town of Trenton. Three vehicles were involved. A 75-year-old man from Neenah...
The Building for Kids celebrates 30th birthday in Appleton
APPLEOTN (WLUK) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday. A birthday bash was held for families to celebrate. There were birthday-themed activities, face painting, goody bags, and birthday confetti. People who attended were entered into a drawing for a free membership. An adults-only...
Kewaunee assistant police chief promoted to chief
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- The Kewaunee Police Chief is passing on the torch to his assistant chief. Chief James Kleiman Jr. announced his retirement after serving more than 33 years. I want to thank you for all of your support that you have granted me over the past 33.5 years of service in this community. It is now time for me to retire from Law Enforcement service as the years are starting to take a toll on me. It has been an honor serving you and talking with many of you over the years. I leave you in good hands with the professionals within the Kewaunee Police Department. I am very proud of what we have accomplished here at the department.
