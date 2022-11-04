ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot

Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
thesource.com

Drake Mourns Takeoff: ‘I Got the Best Memories of All of Us Seeing the World Together’

Drake hit Instagram to remember his friend Takeoff. During their careers, Drake and Migos often crossed. The Toronto rapper appears on Migos’ debut smash single “Versace,” collaborated on various bangers, including “Walk It Talk It,” and even toured together on the 2018 tour Aubrey & The Three Migos. Each of those moments and more was highlighted in Drake’s Instagram story.
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Prince Bashes “False Narrative” In Statement Regarding Takeoff’s Death

J. Prince shares a statement following the death of Takeoff. J. Prince is setting the record straight following the death of Takeoff in Houston. Over the past few days, the Rap-A-Lot founder’s faced some significant criticism after the Migos rapper’s death since Quavo and Takeoff were with Jas Prince hours before the shooting.
Black Enterprise

Vibe

papermag.com

Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death

Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media

The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message

Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
ETOnline.com

Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death

Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
