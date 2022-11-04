Read full article on original website
Related
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Takeoff Autopsy Sheds Light on Migos Star's Cause of Death After Shooting
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston has announced the cause of Migos rapper Takeoff's death.
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Takeoff Shooting Video Shows Chaos After Rapper Gunned Down
According to a report Takeoff and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were playing dice before an altercation broke out and shots were fired.
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
thesource.com
Drake Mourns Takeoff: ‘I Got the Best Memories of All of Us Seeing the World Together’
Drake hit Instagram to remember his friend Takeoff. During their careers, Drake and Migos often crossed. The Toronto rapper appears on Migos’ debut smash single “Versace,” collaborated on various bangers, including “Walk It Talk It,” and even toured together on the 2018 tour Aubrey & The Three Migos. Each of those moments and more was highlighted in Drake’s Instagram story.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston
Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was...
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Bashes “False Narrative” In Statement Regarding Takeoff’s Death
J. Prince shares a statement following the death of Takeoff. J. Prince is setting the record straight following the death of Takeoff in Houston. Over the past few days, the Rap-A-Lot founder’s faced some significant criticism after the Migos rapper’s death since Quavo and Takeoff were with Jas Prince hours before the shooting.
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
Kanye West paid a settlement to a former employee who claimed the rapper praised Hitler, report says
Kanye West — the subject of immense backlash in the wake of his recent antisemitic comments — allegedly paid a settlement to a former employee who accused the rapper of using anti-Jewish remarks in the workplace, NBC News reported late Wednesday, citing documents it reviewed. NBC News also...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
Comments / 0