Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will be active for the first time with his new team as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Toney has made a quick recovery since joining the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the talented former first-round has recovered from the hamstring injuries he dealt with earlier this season. A fresh start with a creative play-caller like Andy Reid could be a huge boost for an exciting young player like Toney.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO