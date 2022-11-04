Read full article on original website
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Saints Win Outright as Home Underdogs?
The Week 9 finale has the banged-up New Orleans Saints hosting the very banged-up Baltimore Ravens. You’re going to have to scroll a lot to see the whole injury report. A Baltimore win will give them a one-game lead in the AFC North heading into their much-needed bye week. If the Saints come out on top, they will keep tied atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 10
We're ready to set sail toward Week 10, and here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will play in Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will be active for the first time with his new team as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Toney has made a quick recovery since joining the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the talented former first-round has recovered from the hamstring injuries he dealt with earlier this season. A fresh start with a creative play-caller like Andy Reid could be a huge boost for an exciting young player like Toney.
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) downgraded to questionable for Jazz Sunday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with adductor soreness. As a result, the team has added him to the injury report 9 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET start.
Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from...
Jabari Smith Jr. replacing Kenyon Martin Jr. in Rockets' lineup Monday
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Smith will return to the starting lineup in place of Kenyon Martin Jr. after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. He's averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 30.7 minutes over his first nine NBA games.
Jimmy Butler (hip) officially available Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (hip) is available to play on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Butler missed the last two games with a hip issue. Tyler Herro (ankle) is out Monday, so Max Strus figures to stick in the starting lineup with Butler. numberFire's models project Butler for...
James Robinson (knee) downgraded to questionable for Jets in Week 9
New York Jets running back James Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson made it through the practice week without any signs of injury, but the team has downgraded his status 25 hours before scheduled kickoff. Keep a close eye on his status as Sunday rolls around. Ty Johnson would be in line for a workload increase if Robinson sits.
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
Darius Garland (knee) will play for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland is dealing with a left knee sprain. He's missed the last couple games due to it, but on Sunday, he has been cleared to take the court. Expect Isaac Okoro to revert to a bench role.
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change on Monday as head coach Mark Daigneault makes a lineup switch. Mike Muscala will now head to the bench to make room for Williams in the starting five.
