Moreland Hills, OH

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a vehicle at an intersection in East Akron. According to police, a Subaru driven by a 54-year-old woman was stopped at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane at about noon Saturday. The Subaru tried to cross Lovers Lane when it was hit on the passenger side by the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Lovers Lane.
Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
CLEVELAND, OH
