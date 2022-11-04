Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Heading home from bible study, driver arrested with weed, mushrooms and rolled up in cocaine-crusted $10 bill: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drugs galore, Ridge Road: On Oct. 14, police observed a gray Toyota on Ridge Road. The sedan caught the officer’s attention due to the fact it was slightly speeding and weaving. Also, it turned out the Toyota had expired plates. The driver -- who was seen moving things around...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Man falsely identifies himself by using his brother’s name, but that brother was wanted on a warrant: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Furnishing false information to police: Solon Road. At 10 a.m. Nov. 4, an officer stopped a car due to an expired plate violation. The driver, an Akron man, 22, was found to have a suspended license. The man gave police his brother’s name as his own in an effort to avoid a traffic ticket.
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
cleveland19.com
Parma residents fed up with drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid State Road detour
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One week into a construction project on State Road in Parma, some residents say their neighborhood is seeing a big increase in traffic due to drivers creating their own detour. “The traffic has always been busy because it’s a cut through street, but with State Road...
Hot coals from a grill start fire at home: Medina Police Blotter
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a Grant Street home at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5. The deck on the house reportedly caught fire when hot coals fell off a grill. There was no further information on any damage or injuries available at the time of the report.
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter
A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 25 to report that he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, the two men took two cases of...
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
Broadview Heights receives grant of more than $467,000 to repave Ohio 82 west of Broadview Road
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has received a grant that will cover 80 percent of the costs to repave Ohio 82 from Seneca Boulevard near Aldi’s to the town’s western border near Oakwood Trail. It’s a distance of about three-quarters of a mile. The estimated cost of...
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
CORTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Cleveland woman dies after shooting on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was shot to death Friday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Britney Renee Townsend, 22, died about 9:05 p.m. in an apartment building on Crawford Road, near Wade Park Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a vehicle at an intersection in East Akron. According to police, a Subaru driven by a 54-year-old woman was stopped at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane at about noon Saturday. The Subaru tried to cross Lovers Lane when it was hit on the passenger side by the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Lovers Lane.
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1