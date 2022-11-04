AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a vehicle at an intersection in East Akron. According to police, a Subaru driven by a 54-year-old woman was stopped at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane at about noon Saturday. The Subaru tried to cross Lovers Lane when it was hit on the passenger side by the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Lovers Lane.

AKRON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO