Is the race to succeed Pelosi in motion? Party leaders held secret meeting: Report

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) is standing by his decision to draw parallels between the current state of the United States and Germany before the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s. The House majority whip was asked during a Fox News Sunday appearance about his recent warnings that the U.S. was facing the same political crossroads that Germany faced in the years leading up to Adolf Hitler's rise and that the country was "on track" to repeat the same mistakes by electing MAGA Republicans. Clyburn defended and reiterated the comparison while agreeing to walk back his claim that Republicans winning control of Congress in this week's midterm elections would mean the "end of the world."

1 DAY AGO