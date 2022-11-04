The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association reminds Alabama municipalities to issue a resolution or ordinance before the fast-approaching deadline. As an organization, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association recommends city and county governments pass resolutions or ordinances to be able to host a dispensary in their area. According to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, over 28 municipalities and local governments have issued such a resolution or ordinance. AMCA recommends passing a resolution or ordinance before the deadline, which is right around the corner.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO