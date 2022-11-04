Read full article on original website
Cannabis Association issues deadline alert amid increase in applications
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association reminds Alabama municipalities to issue a resolution or ordinance before the fast-approaching deadline. As an organization, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association recommends city and county governments pass resolutions or ordinances to be able to host a dispensary in their area. According to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, over 28 municipalities and local governments have issued such a resolution or ordinance. AMCA recommends passing a resolution or ordinance before the deadline, which is right around the corner.
Top Republicans set election night watch parties
Republicans running for the state’s highest offices have announced election night watch parties for Tuesday with every expectation for victory. Gov. Kay Ivey will hold her election party at the Ravello Ristorante at 36 Commerce St. in Montgomery. The doors will open at 6 p.m. an hour before the polls close Tuesday night. Ivey is opposed by Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian Jimmy Blake.
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
