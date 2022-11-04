ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' defense sets NFL record over last four games

By Shaun Calderon
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ defense continues to be one of the main reasons for their five-game winning streak.

Ever since a disastrous 0-2 start that included an embarrassing 34-point loss against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night football, the Titans’ defense has looked like the elite unit we all expected coming into the year.

Truthfully, saying Tennessee’s defense has turned it around as of late would be a massive understatement.

The Titans’ defense currently ranks among the top 10 in:

  • Opposing third-down percentage (No. 1)
  • Rushing touchdowns allowed per game (No. 1)
  • Rushing yards allowed per game (No. 2)
  • Opposing rush play percentage (No. 4)
  • Opponents penalty per game (No. 6)
  • Yards per rush allowed (No. 8)
  • Points allowed per game (No. 9)
  • Takeaways per game (No. 9)
  • Interception percentage (No. 10)

Also, the Titans are currently the only team in the Super Bowl era to have four-straight games where their defense records at least three sacks and one interception, while also holding their opponent to less than 65 rushing yards.

According to RBSDM, Tennessee’s defense has been one of the most efficient and successful defensive units over their entire winning streak.

RBSDM/Stats

Since Week 3, the Titans’ defense currently ranks:

  • No. 1 in success rate (39.4 percent)
  • No. 1 in rush EPA (-0.276)
  • No. 1 in rushing success rate (29.1 percent)
  • No. 5 in EPA per play (-0.086)
  • No. 7 in dropback EPA (-0.014)
  • No. 8 in dropback success rate (43.4 percent)

Tennessee’s defense is led by their tenacious defensive front that includes Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, and Rashad Weaver.

The five of them have already combined for a whopping 73 pressures, 34 quarterback hits, and 14.5 sacks, per Sports Info Solutions.

If the Titans are going to make a legitimate run at a championship this year, their defense, led by the elite front, will have to continue the trend of being one of the most tenacious, consistent, and efficient defensive units in the NFL.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

