Read full article on original website
Related
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
The prime minister of Pakistan told fellow leaders at this year's U.N. climate meeting that it "rings an alarm bell for humanity" in a world being hit faster and harder by the impacts of global warming
BBC
Alaa Abdel Fattah: British-Egyptian activist's family pin hopes on PM
The sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah says she "hopes and trusts" that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be able to secure his release while visiting Egypt for COP27. Speaking from Sharm el-Sheikh, where the climate summit is taking place, Sanaa Seif told the BBC she was sure...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Rail disruption: Most services start late on Tuesday
Most train operators started running services later than usual on Tuesday but said that timetables would return to normal later on. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5, 7 and 9 November - were cancelled on Friday. But there has still been disruption to services...
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad
In 2016, America’s cultural and political animosities, which had been building for years, took on a particularly hard edge. The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made reciprocal charges of election fraud and voter suppression. Trump, expecting defeat, talked of a rigged election until he won. Clinton...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019. Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there...
BBC
Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US
A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 (£1,516,182) in restitution to two victims. The influencer rose to fame...
BBC
WW1 Exeter Guildhall war memorial soldier snapped in half
A limited edition World War One memorial of a soldier has been snapped in half by vandals, a council has said. Exeter City Council shared photographs of the broken metal figure outside Exeter's Guildhall on Monday. The Silent Soldier was created for the 100th anniversary of World War One. The...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: High Court grants injunction to prevent M25 protests
A High Court injunction has been granted to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting the M25. It means anyone fixing themselves to any object or structure on the motorway - and anyone assisting - can be held in contempt of court. Those in breach could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine...
BBC
Schools to cut staff in budget squeeze, union says
Many schools in England are considering cutting teachers or teaching hours to save money, says the head teachers' union, NAHT. Of the 11,000 respondents to NAHT's snapshot survey, 66% said they will have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours. Half say they could do the same for teachers.
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
Comments / 1