US News and World Report
UK PM Hopes to Raise Case of Hunger Striker Abd El-Fattah With Egypt's Sisi
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hoped to meet Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, later on Monday to raise the case of the Egyptian-British hunger striker, Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Sunak, in Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP27 climate talks, said he would raise the issue of Abd...
Rishi Sunak wants to await Gavin Williamson inquiry result before deciding whether to sack him – as it happened
Prime minister asked about minister’s future as judgment called into question over Williamson’s reappointment
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
The prime minister of Pakistan told fellow leaders at this year's U.N. climate meeting that it "rings an alarm bell for humanity" in a world being hit faster and harder by the impacts of global warming
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
NME
Macklemore shares details of new album ‘BEN’ alongside 2023 UK and European tour
Has shared further details about his new album ‘BEN’ alongside announcing 2023 UK and European tour dates. The US rapper is following up his last solo album, 2017’s ‘Gemini’, with ‘BEN’ on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7) the artist has revealed the album artwork, which you can view further below.
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Rail disruption: Most services start late on Tuesday
Most train operators started running services later than usual on Tuesday but said that timetables would return to normal later on. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5, 7 and 9 November - were cancelled on Friday. But there has still been disruption to services...
Senior civil servant claims Gavin Williamson told them to ‘slit your throat’
A senior civil servant claims Gavin Williamson told them to “slit your throat” in what they felt was a sustained campaign of bullying while he was defence secretary. The Ministry of Defence official told the Guardian Williamson made the extraordinary remarks in front of other civil servants in a meeting, and on a separate occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
NME
Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”
Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
US News and World Report
Lula Transition Team Invites Experts Who Helped Stabilize Brazil Economy in 1990s - Sources
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's transition team has invited two economists, Persio Arida and Andre Lara Resende, who helped design the Real Plan that stabilized the economy in the 1990s, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday. The sources, who spoke...
getnews.info
Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size 2022-2027 | Industry Overview, Share, Trends and Forecast
The global Anti-reflective Coatings Market size reached US$ 4.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.47 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027. Anti-reflective Coatings Market Overview. The latest research study “Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends,...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Wants More Transparency for 'Non Banks' After Gilts Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -Improving transparency of 'non-banks' such as pension funds is a first step in applying lessons from turmoil in Britain's government bond market, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Monday. The central bank had to intervene in UK bond markets in September after the 1.6 trillion...
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: High Court grants injunction to prevent M25 protests
A High Court injunction has been granted to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting the M25. It means anyone fixing themselves to any object or structure on the motorway - and anyone assisting - can be held in contempt of court. Those in breach could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine...
TechCrunch
UK government is scanning British internet space for zero-day threats
The NCSC, part of the Government Communications Headquarters that acts as the U.K.’s public-facing technical authority for cyber threats, says it launched the initiative to build a data-driven view of “the vulnerability and security of the U.K.”. It’s similar to efforts by Norway’s National Security Authority, which last...
BBC
WW1 Exeter Guildhall war memorial soldier snapped in half
A limited edition World War One memorial of a soldier has been snapped in half by vandals, a council has said. Exeter City Council shared photographs of the broken metal figure outside Exeter's Guildhall on Monday. The Silent Soldier was created for the 100th anniversary of World War One. The...
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
