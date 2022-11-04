Read full article on original website
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Canada introduces major investment tax credits for clean energy
The recently released 2022 Fall Economic Statement introduces investment tax credits (ITC) for clean technologies and clean hydrogen that will help spur the transition to net-zero energy and make Canada more competitive with the United States. “Following the adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, the need...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale solar construction costs halve 2013 averages, while wind and natural gas are relatively flat
Historically, one of the main challenges for the ramp up of solar energy was the higher cost of construction relative to other available technologies. Innovation, economies of scale, and incentivization have driven down costs and placed the technology in the center stage as a major component of new builds going forward.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Solar energy in Europe will be 10 times cheaper than gas by 2030 — here’s how
Energy prices In Europe are at an all-time high. While the situation is not expected to last forever, even after gas prices reach some degree of moderation, the cost of generating power using solar photovoltaics will drop so low that it will be 10 times cheaper, a report from an energy research company said.
ceoworld.biz
Five Ways Hydrogen Production Can Tackle Critical Energy Challenges
Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and has the most uncomplicated makeup of elements; only one proton and one electron. Although it doesn’t typically exist by itself in nature, it can be easily produced from diverse domestic compounds that contain it. As Hydrogen’s role in the renewable energy market continues to evolve, the conversation around how Hydrogen is produced and which method is the least environmentally risky and costly is still open for interpretation.
Voices: Africa has all the sun and wind it needs to be a clean energy pioneer – but it needs help
For many Africans, climate change is not a “scientific” issue or something only of interest to environment reporters. And it’s not about polar bears. For us it’s an existential threat to our way of life; one which is already taking our loved ones and our livelihoods. So, it feels good to have the UN climate summit, Cop27, back on African soil this month, where the climate crisis is a true matter of life or death.The great tragedy of the climate crisis is that it is those least responsible that are suffering the consequences first and worst. It will come for...
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
microcapdaily.com
Vision Hydrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: VIHD) Powerful Run Northbound as the Company’s 100% Owned Green Energy Hub Development Project in Vlissingen Ramps Up
Vision Hydrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: VIHD) has been making a powerful run up the charts over the past week running from $5 on Monday to a close of $20 per share on Friday, up another 25% on $1.7 million in dollar volume on the day. While the stock is thinly traded is does have a history of explosive moves up the charts skyrocketing from $2.50 in December 2020, to highs of $50 per share in January 2021.
PV Tech
Chint and Intec sign EPC and O&M contract for 29 MWp power plant in Denmark
Chint Solar and its partner Intec Energy Solutions have signed a contract to provide EPC and O&M services for a new PV project in Denmark. The M-12 project is owned by Hofor, the country’s biggest public utility company, and covers an area of 46.2 hectares, where 52,560 of Chint’s 545Wp high-efficiency modules will be installed.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
PV Tech
KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development
Global investment firm KKR has signed a US$400 million financing deal with Indian-based Serentica Renewables to expand its clean energy projects. Serentica Renewables is currently developing 1.5GW of solar and wind projects across the Indian states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and it said that it already has three power purchase agreements in place.
Tree Hugger
Biden Dedicates $9B to Fund Half a Million Heat Pumps
In June 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden issued memoranda calling for insulation, electrification, and heatpumpification. Now the details are being released. "DOE announced nearly $9 billion in funding allocations for states and Tribes under new state- and Tribe-administered home efficiency programs established by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act," said the Biden administration in a statement. "The new rebate program funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. In sum, these programs will make these cost-saving upgrades more accessible for low- and moderate-income families as states gain momentum toward deploying at least 12 million heat pumps by 2030."
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
PV Tech
SolarEdge posts record revenue and inverter shipments as ‘strong momentum’ in Europe continues
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has posted record revenue and inverter shipment for Q3 due to its “strong momentum” in the European market. Revenue in Europe increased by 90% compared to the same period last year and by 42% from Q2 2022, with record quarterly revenue in the region already shown since the beginning of the year and with strong performance in Germany – with 125% growth from the previous quarter – and the Netherlands in particular.
traveltomorrow.com
Germany introduces €49 travel ticket and caps gas and electricity prices to help lower energy costs
On Wednesday November 2nd, Germany‘s federal government and the 16 states reached an agreement on a number of measures meant to ease the high energy costs as well as inflation on consumers. “The source for these consequences and great challenges is Putin’s war,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference.
Money talks: why climate finance at Cop27 is key to beating global heating
Funding urgently needed to cope with climate disasters – and to prevent distrust crashing UN negotiations
