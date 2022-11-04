Read full article on original website
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Salvation Army of Johnson City kicks off Angel Tree program
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The giving season is nearly here. For those looking for a way to give back to kids in our area, the Salvation Army of Johnson City is launching its Angel Tree program on Monday, Nov. 7. The tree will be set up in the Johnson City Mall starting Monday and […]
Johnson City Press
Warriors Path State Park to host a day of caring
KINGSPORT– Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warrior’s Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed playground maintenance projects. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m....
Kingsport Times-News
Project Thanksgiving needs your help to feed local families
KINGSPORT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on television, in stores, and even some homes — and the world (my world, at least) is divided on the timing. Folks are either decking the halls (firing up the Christmas music and movies and decorating the house) or screaming for everyone to pump the brakes and not forget Thanksgiving.
wcyb.com
Plans are underway for a new dog park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plans are in the works to bring a new dog park and a bicycle pump track to Johnson City. The park will be located at the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street. The project is in the design phase right now and...
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Johnson City Press
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St.
Johnson City Press
Fall meets Christmas in downtown Kingsport
People strolled through downtown Kingsport and the Farmers Market Saturday morning during a beautiful autumn day. While fall was seen all around, Christmas has started rearing its head. At the farmers market, pumpkins and corn cobs intermingled with Christmas decorations. Downtown, colored leaves of red and orange hung off trees, while storefronts were filled with snowflakes and holly.
Johnson City Press
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A number of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Johnson City Press
New Fastpace Health clinic to open in Johnson City
Fastpace Health will soon open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Johnson City. The clinic at 1800 W. Market St. will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Johnson City Press
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray
It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Johnson City Press
Progressive Dinner brings all the history you can eat
The food served at the Heritage Alliance’s upcoming Progressive Dinner in Jonesborough will be fresh, but the history will be well-aged and rich. Now in its 44th year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. It’s become a traditional start to the holiday season for many in East Tennessee and nearby states.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the college and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil...
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Mulligan’s Gaming Pub
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Mulligan’s Gaming Pub to see the special dishes they are offering for Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week. For more information please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
Johnson City Press
ETSU to be regional host for TN Health Careers Summit and Expo
East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
