ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

Cary Hernandez
4d ago

of course, he had, lunch bell rang, and he knows crime is a problem, he has a lot of empty rooms at his Hyatt hotels keep booking and keep not showing up.....jB can offer these empty room for all the illegals being shipped from the south...why hasn't he offered?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Member Of Proud Boys Pleads Guilty In Capitol Attack

An Illinois man who belongs to the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. 25-year-old James Robert Elliott of Aurora was part of the mob that breached the restricted area of the Capitol grounds on January 6th. Prosecutors say he brandished a flagpole, striking police with it before being forced back by police use of chemical irritants. Afterwards, Elliott texted friends that he had “bonked 2 cops.”
AURORA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following Woodford County police chase

EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'

CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

President Biden Campaigning For Candidates In Joliet On Saturday

President Joe Biden talks with Audree Hall after he was introduced to speak on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Pritzker, Bailey Hold Get Out The Vote Rallies

The candidates for Illinois governor are closing out their long campaign season with rallies urging supporters to get out and vote. Governor JB Pritzker’s stops included a Sunday appearance in Chicago with Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Republican rival Darren Bailey held a series of weekend rallies from Southern Illinois to Bloomington to Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Owner of Bridgeview X’s and O’s shot

The owner of X’s and O’s sports bar in Bridgeview was shot in the leg Friday night by a disgruntled patron who had been ordered to leave the establishment, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said Monday. According to Mancha, the man and his girlfriend were ordered to leave...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side

A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy