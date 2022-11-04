Read full article on original website
Friends forever: Ellwood hospital auxiliary members continue to meet
ELLWOOD CITY ‒ When the Ellwood City Hospital Auxiliary disbanded in August 2017, members' work at the hospital ended but not their friendships. The group was forced to dissolve for legal reasons when Americore Health LLC bought the former nonprofit hospital and turned it into a for-profit medical center. The Ellwood City Medical Center only lasted about two years, though, closing shortly after its parent company declared bankruptcy Dec. 31, 2019. The status of the property has been in limbo since.
Jo Ann Green Hendrickson
Jo Ann Green Hendrickson, 87, of Butler passed away on November 6, 2022 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, Pennsylvania 16001.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting outside of a Walmart in Beaver County, investigators say. Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Center Township at around 6:32 p.m.
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry
The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart
MONACA, Pa. — Full of life and smiles — that’s how 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard is being remembered. “He was such a kind and good man as evidenced as he was acting as a good Samaritan,” Attorney Joel Sansone said. His family’s attorney is bringing light to...
1 person injured after Monaca shooting
One person was injured after being shot near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County. When officers arrived they caught a suspect in an adjacent neighborhood and took him into custody.
Man charged, accused of taking van with children inside in Youngstown
A man is facing three counts of kidnapping after reports said he took a running van early Saturday morning that had three children inside.
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
Woman charged with public drunkenness, punching cop at Greensburg bar
A woman is accused of punching a Greensburg police officer Thursday night after becoming intoxicated and refusing to leave a downtown bar. Valeri Renee Price, 30, of Greensburg, is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated and simple assault, defiant trespass and public drunkenness at Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.
Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.
A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
Dwayne Cooper
Dwayne Cooper, 61, of Butler passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice. He was born in Butler on February 8, 1961 and was the son of the late Kenneth Cooper and Ida Corbett Cooper of Renfrew. He graduated from Butler High School and had a career as a machinist at Pittsburgh Plug & Products. Dwayne was a volunteer fireman for both Unionville and Meridian Fire Companies, an avid hunter and enjoyed NASCAR. He is survived by his son, Brian and Jessica (Grupp) Cooper and their daughters Sophia, Charlotte and Lucy all of Butler; his daughter, Rebecca and Jeff Bichler and their children Landon, Kenzie and Oliva all of Connoquenessing; his mother Ida Cooper of Renfrew; his sister Chris and Randy Schuller of Butler; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cooper and wife Mary Beth Kaltenbach Cooper. Family and friends received on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 4-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately in Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.
Artist honors SRU student with portrait
A recent portrait of Spc. Mackenzie Shay, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier and Slippery Rock University student from New Castle, will help the world remember her in uniform. Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia-based artist, recently created a portrait of Shay, who died in a fatal training accident on Oct. 22 in...
