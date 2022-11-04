ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Ellwood City Ledger

Friends forever: Ellwood hospital auxiliary members continue to meet

ELLWOOD CITY ‒ When the Ellwood City Hospital Auxiliary disbanded in August 2017, members' work at the hospital ended but not their friendships. The group was forced to dissolve for legal reasons when Americore Health LLC bought the former nonprofit hospital and turned it into a for-profit medical center. The Ellwood City Medical Center only lasted about two years, though, closing shortly after its parent company declared bankruptcy Dec. 31, 2019. The status of the property has been in limbo since.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Jo Ann Green Hendrickson

Jo Ann Green Hendrickson, 87, of Butler passed away on November 6, 2022 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, Pennsylvania 16001.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry

The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.

A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Dwayne Cooper

Dwayne Cooper, 61, of Butler passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice. He was born in Butler on February 8, 1961 and was the son of the late Kenneth Cooper and Ida Corbett Cooper of Renfrew. He graduated from Butler High School and had a career as a machinist at Pittsburgh Plug & Products. Dwayne was a volunteer fireman for both Unionville and Meridian Fire Companies, an avid hunter and enjoyed NASCAR. He is survived by his son, Brian and Jessica (Grupp) Cooper and their daughters Sophia, Charlotte and Lucy all of Butler; his daughter, Rebecca and Jeff Bichler and their children Landon, Kenzie and Oliva all of Connoquenessing; his mother Ida Cooper of Renfrew; his sister Chris and Randy Schuller of Butler; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cooper and wife Mary Beth Kaltenbach Cooper. Family and friends received on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 4-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately in Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Artist honors SRU student with portrait

A recent portrait of Spc. Mackenzie Shay, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier and Slippery Rock University student from New Castle, will help the world remember her in uniform. Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia-based artist, recently created a portrait of Shay, who died in a fatal training accident on Oct. 22 in...
NEW CASTLE, PA

