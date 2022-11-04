Dwayne Cooper, 61, of Butler passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice. He was born in Butler on February 8, 1961 and was the son of the late Kenneth Cooper and Ida Corbett Cooper of Renfrew. He graduated from Butler High School and had a career as a machinist at Pittsburgh Plug & Products. Dwayne was a volunteer fireman for both Unionville and Meridian Fire Companies, an avid hunter and enjoyed NASCAR. He is survived by his son, Brian and Jessica (Grupp) Cooper and their daughters Sophia, Charlotte and Lucy all of Butler; his daughter, Rebecca and Jeff Bichler and their children Landon, Kenzie and Oliva all of Connoquenessing; his mother Ida Cooper of Renfrew; his sister Chris and Randy Schuller of Butler; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cooper and wife Mary Beth Kaltenbach Cooper. Family and friends received on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 4-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately in Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO