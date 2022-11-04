ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Press

UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,’’ the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish,” singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
