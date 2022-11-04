Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,’’ the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish,” singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad
In 2016, America’s cultural and political animosities, which had been building for years, took on a particularly hard edge. The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made reciprocal charges of election fraud and voter suppression. Trump, expecting defeat, talked of a rigged election until he won. Clinton...
Markets Insider
US stocks edge higher as investors brace for midterm election results
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said in a note to clients on Monday that the S&P 500 could surge this week in the event of a decisive Republican win.
