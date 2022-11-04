ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Grab NFC North by the Throat

The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get the ground game going, stopped scoring for a long time after the first drive — and still won in Week 9. Kevin O’Connell got his seventh win as a first-year head coach, and the Vikings grabbed the NFC North by the throat. How? Well, the Green Bay Packers lost a fifth consecutive game, only their second five-game losing streak in the last 30 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers

Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Mike McDaniel Not Happy With Justin Fields On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins' defense has no answers against Justin Fields, so Mike McDaniel tried a different strategy. He told the Chicago Bears quarterback to knock it off. Courtesy of Dov Kleiman, Fields ran past McDaniel on Miami's sideline after taking off for a first down. Sensing an opportunity, the head coach appeared to yell "stop it!" at the second-year pro.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Eagles legend Lane Johnson is thinking about life after football

Nothing lasts forever. That’s a statement that we’ve all uttered, often once we’ve reached the end of something we’ll always remember and cherish and, at times, to help us cope with the sudden reality of moving on. It’s a phrase that takes on new meaning when we begin discussing our Philadelphia Eagles or just sports in general. We all know that guys like Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce will retire at some point, but come on. That doesn’t mean we want them to.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 5 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Lions were able to defeat the Packers at home to end their five-game losing streak. Quarterback Jared Goff expressed postgame the victory has the potential of boosting the roster's confidence. "It’s big, certainly big. Any win can boost our confidence, and sure, this week was tough," said Goff. "And...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox to Activate Club Option on SS Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox intend to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5M club option for the 2023 season. The White Sox have plans to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5MM club option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Anderson, 29, will earn...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls

Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in a Week 9 matchup. Following a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bears look to bounce back and pick up their fourth win of the season. The Dolphins will visit Soldier Field for the first time since 2014....
CHICAGO, IL
