Nothing lasts forever. That’s a statement that we’ve all uttered, often once we’ve reached the end of something we’ll always remember and cherish and, at times, to help us cope with the sudden reality of moving on. It’s a phrase that takes on new meaning when we begin discussing our Philadelphia Eagles or just sports in general. We all know that guys like Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce will retire at some point, but come on. That doesn’t mean we want them to.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO