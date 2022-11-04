Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Dan Orlovsky Labels Aaron Rodgers, Packers Loss Vs. Lions QB's ‘Worst' Ever
Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game...
Dolphins-Bears: The Five Biggest Plays
Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Vikings Grab NFC North by the Throat
The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get the ground game going, stopped scoring for a long time after the first drive — and still won in Week 9. Kevin O’Connell got his seventh win as a first-year head coach, and the Vikings grabbed the NFC North by the throat. How? Well, the Green Bay Packers lost a fifth consecutive game, only their second five-game losing streak in the last 30 years.
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers
Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Lil Wayne Says the Green Bay Packers Should Have Dropped Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne is not a happy Packers fan. After the Green Bay Packers dropped a game to the lowly Lions, Tunechi hit Twitter and suggested the team should have dumped Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. “RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” Wayne said...
Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving
A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Look: Mike McDaniel Not Happy With Justin Fields On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins' defense has no answers against Justin Fields, so Mike McDaniel tried a different strategy. He told the Chicago Bears quarterback to knock it off. Courtesy of Dov Kleiman, Fields ran past McDaniel on Miami's sideline after taking off for a first down. Sensing an opportunity, the head coach appeared to yell "stop it!" at the second-year pro.
Dallas Cowboys: Brandin Cooks failure means time for Odell Beckham Jr.
It has now been a week since the 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed. Like clockwork, the Dallas Cowboys failed to biggest need, but this year, it was not from a lack of trying. As many know, the Cowboys attempted to acquire a high-profile receiver, Brandin Cooks, just before the...
Eagles legend Lane Johnson is thinking about life after football
Nothing lasts forever. That’s a statement that we’ve all uttered, often once we’ve reached the end of something we’ll always remember and cherish and, at times, to help us cope with the sudden reality of moving on. It’s a phrase that takes on new meaning when we begin discussing our Philadelphia Eagles or just sports in general. We all know that guys like Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce will retire at some point, but come on. That doesn’t mean we want them to.
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Stat: The Chicago Bears Have Better Playoff Odds Than the Packers
Stat: Bears have better playoff odds than Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have a six percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's NFL playoff odds. Not great, but it's better than the Packers' five percent odds of making the postseason. Certainly, this is an...
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 5 in 2023 NFL Draft
The Lions were able to defeat the Packers at home to end their five-game losing streak. Quarterback Jared Goff expressed postgame the victory has the potential of boosting the roster's confidence. "It’s big, certainly big. Any win can boost our confidence, and sure, this week was tough," said Goff. "And...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox to Activate Club Option on SS Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox intend to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5M club option for the 2023 season. The White Sox have plans to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5MM club option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Anderson, 29, will earn...
Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls
Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
Yardbarker
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins
The Chicago Bears take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in a Week 9 matchup. Following a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bears look to bounce back and pick up their fourth win of the season. The Dolphins will visit Soldier Field for the first time since 2014....
Former White Sox star Carlos Rodón officially opts out of Giants contract
SAN FRANCISCO -- There was nothing particularly interesting about the flyball that Justin Turner hit against the Giants in the fifth inning on July 21. It left the bat at just 75 mph, the result of an off-balance swing taken against a good curveball, and Luis González easily tracked it down to end the inning.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0