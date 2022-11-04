Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers to ALCS disaster, Aaron Judge hitting free agency, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson

Read full article on original website
Yankees could replace Anthony Rizzo at first base with one free agent option
A big part of the New York Yankees offseason will depend on what slugger Anthony Rizzo decides to do with his future. He has a player option for the 2023 campaign worth $16 million: if he exercises it, the Yanks can, and will, focus on retaining Aaron Judge and improving the roster. If he doesn’t, then they will need to find a solution for first base.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at why Aaron Judge must stay in the Bronx
The New York Yankees‘ attention will now turn to Aaron Judge, with the World Series coming to an end on Saturday night. The Houston Astros emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Phillies, once again walking away with a World Series title while the Yankees watched from home. Significant changes need...
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Mets mock trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, per MLB Insider
A trade package for the New York Mets involving MLB star Shohei Ohtani was recently proposed. Before reviewing the proposal, it was recently reported on by Greg Joyce of the New York Post that Mets general manager, Billy Eppler, had a lot to do with the recruiting of Ohtani to the Angeles in 2017. Knowing that certainly makes things fascinating. Could the relationship between Eppler and Ohtani lead the Mets to making a strong play?
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Yankees: 2 young bullpen arms who could make a huge impact in 2023
The New York Yankees project to have a strong bullpen for the 2023 season, despite Scott Effross projecting to miss the entire campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery to close the year. In addition, Michael King also suffered an elbow injury but avoided Tommy John surgery, meaning he should be available for Opening Day next spring.
The Yankees have an easy decision to make at first base with Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency
The New York Yankees have an easy decision to make at first base this off-season after Anthony Rizzo opted out of the second year of his contract. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million deal before the 2022 season begin, including a player option that would allow him to seek more money.
2 starting pitching the Yankees could sign to replace Jameson Taillon
The New York Yankees have nine players hitting free agency, which turned to ten when Anthony Rizzo declined his player option worth $16 million for 2023. That’s a sizable number, so there is a lot of work to be done in the roster construction department. One of those players...
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Will the Yankees try again for Pablo Lopez?
The New York Yankees have a lot to do this offseason. Priority number one is re-signing Aaron Judge. If they can do that, then they can start to attack the rest of the roster. One of the question marks for the Yankees is their starting rotation. Now, in theory, they...
Should the Mets trade catcher James McCann this off-season?
One contract the New York Mets would probably be happy to still consume if a trade were to be executed this offseason is the one of catcher, James McCann. After signing with the Mets in December 2020 and providing some excitement at the time, things have certainly gone nowhere near expected for McCann.
Yankees pick-up Severino’s option, potential extension looms large during the ’23 season
The New York Yankees completed what should be, hopefully, the first of many moves over the next few months. The team picked up Severino’s option, meaning he’ll be making $15 million this season to pitch in Pinstripes. It was a given, and if anything, one of the easiest decisions that this FO has had to make in recent memory.
Mets lockdown star closer Edwin Diaz on monster contract extension
The trumpets will be staying in Queens, New York. As it was reported on roughly a week ago, the Mets were going to do what they could to sign their star closer, Edwin Diaz, right after the conclusion of the World Series. And they have done just that. Per multiple...
Yankees: MLB Insider projects big pay increase for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman may have their attention focused on Aaron Judge, but retaining first baseman Anthony Rizzo shouldn’t be left out of the equation. Rizzo is coming off another fantastic campaign at 33 years old, hitting .224 with a 34% on-base rate, 32...
Should the New York Giants ink Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal?
The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen elected to stay put at the trade deadline last weekend, despite their need for a receiver. While trading draft capital wasn’t their preference, they still could bring in a new face via free agency, and the most obvious connection is Odell Beckham Jr.
