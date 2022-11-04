ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WWLP

$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
WSBS

Massachusetts Has a Dress Code When Entering Polling Locations on Election Day

Early voting in Massachusetts ended this past Friday, November 4th. Those who didn't take advantage of early voting and want to cast their ballot will have the opportunity this Tuesday, Nov. 8 as the polls will be open from 7 am - 8 pm in many locations throughout the Commonwealth. Hopefully, the in-person voting process will go smoothly. Some of the key races include Governor and Lieutenant Governor as well as Attorney General and Secretary of State. You can check out all of the upcoming Massachusetts races by going here.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquires Massachusetts marijuana operations in $185M deal

WORCESTER, Mass. — Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is acquiring marijuana operations in Massachusetts as part of deal that is worth up to $185 million. In his pursuit to establish the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world, Combs recently announced the acquisition of Cresco and Columbia Care assets in Greenfield, Worcester, and Leicester.
WUPE

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
1420 WBSM

Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable

FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
valleypatriot.com

Will Drivers’ Licenses for Illegal Aliens Give Republicans a Chance in Massachusetts?

Jim Lyons, head of the Massachusetts Republican Party has a plan to help get republicans elected in the November 8th state elections on Tuesday. Lyons told a group of republican candidates and their supporters at the North Andover VFW last month that he believes his ballot question to stop illegal aliens from getting drivers licenses will also usher in victories for Geoff Diehl, and other republicans running for state office.
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
WUPE

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
WCVB

As clocks 'fall back,' here's where Massachusetts residents stand on Daylight Saving Time

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and Massachusetts residents are offering their opinions on Daylight Saving Time. The end of Daylight Saving Time means that Sunday's sunrise will be about an hour earlier (6:24 a.m.) than Saturday's (7:22 a.m.), but Sunday's sunset will also be an hour earlier (4:31 p.m.) than Saturday's (5:32 p.m.). The amount of daylight will then keep shrinking until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

