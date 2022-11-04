ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

dmerit
4d ago

Isn't pushing the pile forward as done in a lot of running plays, assisting the runner? Please explainthe rule.

Joseph Fydrych
4d ago

big deal ... refs missed a few holding calls that would have helped the eagles ... shut up big mouth with no clue

Ed M
4d ago

Zac AL Shishcabob....you wouldn't be worthy to hold Jason's jock strap.....stick to cricket...

The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Made Troubling Remark On Sunday Morning

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a tough battle with cancer, so the legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster should be given some kindness when he makes an odd remark or two on the air on Sundays. The Pittsburgh Steelers great would like to have one back on Sunday, though. When talking...
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
Sporting News

What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
atozsports.com

Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Dr. Oz’s major Steelers gaffe

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, is in one of the most brutal campaigns in the country against Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race could decide which political party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman has made plenty of hay this...
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
