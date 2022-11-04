Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform

Elon Musk and Amber Heard. Getty/Getty

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed last week, prompting some celebrities to leave the platform.

His ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's Twitter was inactive as of Thursday.

Heard still has her Instagram account, but hasn't posted since her defamation trial ended.

Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter a few days after her ex, Elon Musk, bought the platform, according to multiple reports.

The actress' Twitter handle, @realAmberHeard, was unable to be found as of Thursday. It is unclear when exactly the account was deactivated or why.

The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine shows Heard still had her account as of September. Her Twitter page now just reads: "This account doesn't exist."

A representative for Heard and a spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Despite having a Twitter and an Instagram account, Heard had remained silent on social media ever since her courtroom showdown with ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year. (The Instagram account is still active).

Depp actor sued Heard for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse that did not mention Depp's name. Heard then countersued.

The former couple faced each other in a highly-publicized, six-week trial in Virginia earlier this year that revealed the inner workings of their troubled marriage. During the trial, Heard became the subject of intense bullying and harassment online.

Jurors found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming each other on June 1, but awarded Depp far more in damages.

Shortly after, Heard posted a statement on both Twitter and Instagram saying she was "disappointed" and "sad" that she had lost the case. She has not posted on Instagram since.

When exactly Heard started dating Musk is somewhat opaque. The first reports date to July 2016, which was roughly a year before her divorce with Depp was settled.

The couple broke up in 2018, with Musk confirming the news to Rolling Stone by saying: "I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad."

The Tesla CEO's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was completed last week, prompting some public figures to leave the platform, with celebrities including Shonda Rhimes and singer Sara Bareilles citing concerns over what Musk would do at the helm of the company.