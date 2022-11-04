ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles

A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
Chinese scientists turn a simple wire into laser-like light

Chinese scientists have conceived of a new method for generating laser-like light that could significantly enhance the communication speed of everyday electronics, according to a report by the South China Morning Post published on Friday. The new device that makes this light possible is known as a free-electron laser, and...
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs

Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
Using Egg Whites To Remove Microplastics

Scientists from Princeton Engineering have created a new material using egg whites. The material – an aerogel – can be used to purify water, removing microplastics, with a high efficiency. The study is published in Materials Today. Inspired by a sandwich. Professor Craig Arnold’s laboratory at Princeton University...
China will once again allow an out-of-control rocket to fall out of the sky

China launched the final module of its Tiangong space station this week, on October 31. While the country's space administration deserves plaudits for making China the only country to currently operate its orbital station, global attention has quickly turned — once again — to the rocket core stage it left in orbit to make an uncontrolled, potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere.
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel

Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
DARPA plans to dispatch satellites to 'spaceship graveyard'

The U.S. state's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) intends to send satellites "where people send their spacecraft to die." The research and development division of the Pentagon is investigating satellite advantages at a distance that most space companies try to avoid, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday.
Cocaine hits mice even harder with low glycine levels

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin have found that common gut bacteria can enhance the effects of cocaine in mice. The study's findings were published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe's edition on November 1. Their research shows how cocaine use promotes the development of bacteria, which consume a substance called glycine necessary for healthy brain function.
Just How Long Can Milk Sit Out Before Going Sour? Here’s The Magic Window

Don’t cry over spilled milk, said no mother ever. At least not if they were talking about actual milk. Why? Because babies and kids literally live off that sh*t! Spilled milk, spoiled milk… any loss of milk is a tragedy. Seriously, just ask a mom who has spent an hour pumping two ounces of breastmilk and then accidentally knocked it over with her boob. True story. Or that mom who ran a “quick” errand on the way home from the market on a stiflingly hot day, resulting in a brand new gallon of utterly useless, spoiled milk. Or was it? Exactly how long can milk sit out before going bad?
Astronomers find a giant new galaxy concealed within a puzzling region of the Milk Way

Astronomers have found a giant "extragalactic structure" concealed behind the Milky Way, according to a new study published in Arxiv. The discovery of the structure, which appears to be a colossal galaxy cluster, contributes to filling in this mysterious region of our cosmic map, known as the "zone of avoidance." Nobody has known what exists in this region which obscures 10 to 20 percent of the sky- until now.
3D printing comes to the rescue of self-healing materials

Researchers at the NC State University (NCSU) in the U.S. turned to 3D printing to add a healing layer to materials that will help equipment to heal onsite, a university press release said. Self-healing materials are the next frontier of technology that can help keep equipment in service for long...
