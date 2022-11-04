Read full article on original website
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles
A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
Chinese scientists turn a simple wire into laser-like light
Chinese scientists have conceived of a new method for generating laser-like light that could significantly enhance the communication speed of everyday electronics, according to a report by the South China Morning Post published on Friday. The new device that makes this light possible is known as a free-electron laser, and...
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs
Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
Tiger sharks help researchers to discover world's biggest seagrass meadow beneath the Bahamas banks
Seagrass ecosystems are fascinating; they form lush, underwater meadows host to an incredibly diverse range of sea animals like fish, turtles, crabs, and other marine mammals, they're one of the most productive ecosystems in the world, and they're extremely efficient global sinks of carbon dioxide on Earth. They're also little...
An ancient people used psychoactive and stimulant plants before sacrificing people
''In modern medicine, the properties of harmine have led to its use in anti-depression and anti-addiction treatment.''
technologynetworks.com
Using Egg Whites To Remove Microplastics
Scientists from Princeton Engineering have created a new material using egg whites. The material – an aerogel – can be used to purify water, removing microplastics, with a high efficiency. The study is published in Materials Today. Inspired by a sandwich. Professor Craig Arnold’s laboratory at Princeton University...
Discovery of a law of friction leads to a material that minimizes energy loss
Researchers at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering have discovered a fundamental friction law that is leading to the design of two-dimensional materials capable of minimizing energy loss, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Friction lies behind the invention and development of many of today's...
Researchers use lasers to trick autonomous cars and remove pedestrians from view
A collaboration of researchers from the U.S. and Japan has demonstrated that a laser attack could be used to blind autonomous cars and delete pedestrians from their view, endangering those in its path, according to a press release. Autonomous or self-driving cars rely on a spinning type of radar system...
China will once again allow an out-of-control rocket to fall out of the sky
China launched the final module of its Tiangong space station this week, on October 31. While the country's space administration deserves plaudits for making China the only country to currently operate its orbital station, global attention has quickly turned — once again — to the rocket core stage it left in orbit to make an uncontrolled, potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere.
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel
Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
DARPA plans to dispatch satellites to 'spaceship graveyard'
The U.S. state's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) intends to send satellites "where people send their spacecraft to die." The research and development division of the Pentagon is investigating satellite advantages at a distance that most space companies try to avoid, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday.
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
Meta AI creates first ever database of 600 million metagenomic structures
In a world first, Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) has produced the structures of the metagenomic world at the scale of hundreds of millions of proteins, according to a blog by the company published on Tuesday. “Proteins are complex and dynamic molecules, encoded by our genes, that are responsible for...
Astronomers just discovered 10 billion-year-old planetary debris with Earth-like properties
One of the oldest stars in the Milky Way has been located by astronomers from the University of Warwick. The oldest rocky and icy planetary system identified is from the oldest white dwarf star in our galaxy and is accreting debris from circling planetesimals, according to a new study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on Saturday.
Cocaine hits mice even harder with low glycine levels
Researchers from the University of Wisconsin have found that common gut bacteria can enhance the effects of cocaine in mice. The study's findings were published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe's edition on November 1. Their research shows how cocaine use promotes the development of bacteria, which consume a substance called glycine necessary for healthy brain function.
Just How Long Can Milk Sit Out Before Going Sour? Here’s The Magic Window
Don’t cry over spilled milk, said no mother ever. At least not if they were talking about actual milk. Why? Because babies and kids literally live off that sh*t! Spilled milk, spoiled milk… any loss of milk is a tragedy. Seriously, just ask a mom who has spent an hour pumping two ounces of breastmilk and then accidentally knocked it over with her boob. True story. Or that mom who ran a “quick” errand on the way home from the market on a stiflingly hot day, resulting in a brand new gallon of utterly useless, spoiled milk. Or was it? Exactly how long can milk sit out before going bad?
Astronomers find a giant new galaxy concealed within a puzzling region of the Milk Way
Astronomers have found a giant "extragalactic structure" concealed behind the Milky Way, according to a new study published in Arxiv. The discovery of the structure, which appears to be a colossal galaxy cluster, contributes to filling in this mysterious region of our cosmic map, known as the "zone of avoidance." Nobody has known what exists in this region which obscures 10 to 20 percent of the sky- until now.
3D printing comes to the rescue of self-healing materials
Researchers at the NC State University (NCSU) in the U.S. turned to 3D printing to add a healing layer to materials that will help equipment to heal onsite, a university press release said. Self-healing materials are the next frontier of technology that can help keep equipment in service for long...
