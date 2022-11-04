ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The best of times, the worst of times: Chef Justin Sutherland on the road to recovery

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMbFO_0iychEJY00

The best of times, the worst of times: Chef Justin Sutherland tells all 03:45

MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Sutherland is one of Minnesota's most famous chefs, and in the past year has experienced the best of times and the worst of times. He says it's the people of Minnesota who helped him through.

He grew up in the Twin Cities, graduated from University of Minnesota-Mankato, was law school-bound, and made a sharp turn, going to cooking school in Georgia.

"I grew up in Apple Valley. And when I moved back from Atlanta I was like, why don't I give St. Paul a try, why not. And I never left," he said.

He's spanned the globe, competing for "Top Chef" and "Iron Chef." Now he has a new show called "Taste the Culture." And his world was turned upside down over a holiday weekend.

What started as a celebration on July 4 ended in terror. Sutherland was in a boating accident on the St, Croix. The boat's propeller ripped his face and shoulder. He was in the hospital 16 days.

"You know I always thought I lived life, loved life to the fullest, and then you don't really realize how much you really love life, until you almost lose it," Sutherland said.

Chefs and eaters united to raise thousands for his medical bills.

"Its hard to find the words to describe that, but its just powerful," Sutherland said. "It just shows you the lives you end up touching along the way, even in the smallest ways that I didn't even remember, that people remember encountering me through."

Sutherland is slowly regaining his ability to eat after having his jaw wired shut, which he says as a chef has been extra challenging.

He needs three more major surgeries on his jaw and arm but says he's prioritizing rest even with the launch of his new cookbook and autobiography, called "Northern Soul."

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?

Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota deer season generates big bucks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Tuesday kicks off warmer, wetter midweek stretch

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday kicks off a brief midweek stretch of warmer, wetter weather.The Twin Cities will see a high around 52 degrees. Rain will develop in western Minnesota in the morning hours before moving east, reaching the metro in the afternoon. Hit-and-miss showers will continue through the evening.Wednesday and Thursday will both feature highs in the 60s, and more showers.Friday will be much cooler, with the Twin Cities expected to top out in the lower 30s. Snow is also possible, particularly in northern and northwestern Minnesota, but the metro could see some flurries as well.Things will dry out over the weekend, but it will stay cold into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Sled dog racing champion visits Minnesota

Dallas Seavey, a five-time Iditarod champion, visited Minnesota Saturday to help raise money at the “Raise the Woof!” fundraiser, shed light on the sport of sled dog racing, and promote the Klondike Dog Derby. The derby takes place on February 3 and 4, with 20,000 people expected to watch the event.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy