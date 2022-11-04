Read full article on original website
At an election-eve rally for Brian Kemp, backers of the Georgia governor said Donald Trump is their 'top choice' for 2024
Trump has blasted Kemp for not helping him reject Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. Still, many Kemp supporters said Trump would be their preferred choice in 2024.
Philadelphia imposes last-minute election change that will slow down vote count
Philadelphia has imposed a last-minute rule change that is likely to draw out the vote counting process in the city. Republicans had long pushed for the measure.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Midterm elections: All eyes on Virginia as Democrats attempt to hold off GOP in House
All eyes are on Virginia's midterms as Republicans look to take three seats in the House with recent GOP trends in the state.
NAACP launches voter intimidation report form for Election Day
With millions of voters set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, the NAACP announced a new program to monitor voter intimidation at polling places across the nation. The Voter Incident Report Form will track and respond to voter suppression tactics, as well as flagging potential legal action that can be taken.
Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad
In 2016, America’s cultural and political animosities, which had been building for years, took on a particularly hard edge. The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made reciprocal charges of election fraud and voter suppression. Trump, expecting defeat, talked of a rigged election until he won. Clinton...
Schatz seeks re-election as US senator for Hawaii
Democratic incumbent Brian Schatz faces Republican Bob McDermott in the race to represent Hawaii in the U.S. Senate
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
The executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the host's wife, went on the show to plead with voters to choose abortion-supporting candidates on the ballot Tuesday.
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders hammers Biden's failed policies: 'They've destroyed everything they've touched'
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ripped Democrats for their policies in her final pitch to voters on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday.
New York voters in one county rush to polls to get viral 'dystopian rainbow spider' voting sticker
An "I Voted" sticker that went viral earlier this year has officially been unveiled by Ulster County, New York, election officials. The stickers have gotten national attention.
Speaker Pelosi issues statement as husband released from hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on...
Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15
Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said […]
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
The prime minister of Pakistan told fellow leaders at this year's U.N. climate meeting that it "rings an alarm bell for humanity" in a world being hit faster and harder by the impacts of global warming
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack U.S., So. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key U.S. and South Korean targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
20 vintage photos of suffragettes that will make you want to get out and vote
Suffragettes were arrested and imprisoned as they fought for voting rights. Photos from 1912 to 1920 chronicle their efforts and eventual victory.
Opinion: Businesses don't want to be woke. They want to survive.
When diesel engine, railroad and trucking promote diversity, these aren’t political statements. They are recruiting efforts.
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
