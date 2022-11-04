ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
System in the Atlantic could bring impacts to Lowcountry late in the week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The ABC News 4 Certified Most Accurate Storm Tracker team is keeping a very close eye on the tropics heading into this week. A low pressure system in the southwest Atlantic could develop into a subtropical or tropical depression by early this week as it continues to trek north and northwest through the southwestern Atlantic. Then, it is forecast to turn west-southwest. Additional development will be possible.
Seniors now able to get assistance for pets through partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Vets Care Foundation has partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging to assist seniors with getting services for their pets. Through the program seniors who are having difficulties can get services for their pets at no cost to them. " For...
Pizza A Modo Mio announces store front pizzeria to open in West Ashley January 2023

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — After serving traditional NY-style pizza across the Lowcountry in a food truck, Pizza A Modo Mio has announced they have closed on a brick-and-mortar in West Ashley. Pizza A Modo Mio has traveled from Moncks Corner to Mount Pleasant in their RV-converted kitchen, later...

