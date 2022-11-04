CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The ABC News 4 Certified Most Accurate Storm Tracker team is keeping a very close eye on the tropics heading into this week. A low pressure system in the southwest Atlantic could develop into a subtropical or tropical depression by early this week as it continues to trek north and northwest through the southwestern Atlantic. Then, it is forecast to turn west-southwest. Additional development will be possible.

1 DAY AGO