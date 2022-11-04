Read full article on original website
Election Day 2022: Polls open across South Carolina for midterm elections
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Election Day is here and voters across South Carolina who haven't yet cast their ballots will have the chance to make their picks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to...
Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop in the Lowcountry days away from election
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — As early voting ended statewide, time is of the essence for South Carolina candidates. “Once we get to Tuesday, the work is not done, the work is not done, the work only begins on Tuesday, but you gotta get out and vote," said Sylleste Davis, the State House Representative for District 100.
Ellen Weaver talks teacher salaries, student achievement with ABC News 4 ahead of election
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 is going beyond the podium and sitting down with candidates one more time before Election Day. Today, we are talking with Ellen Weaver, the Republican candidate for South Carolina State Superintendent of Education. In our newscast, each candidate was given the...
Voters checklist: Polls open Tuesday in the Carolinas; Are you ready?
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — To ease some Election Day stress, we'd like to make sure you're ready... ahead of Tuesday!. On November 8, residents in the Carolinas will be able to cast their ballots for local and statewide officials. Follow this checklist before you get ready to go to...
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
South Carolina gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the past week, gasoline prices have been on the rise. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lowcountry drivers saw gasoline rise 3.5 cents per gallon in that span. Dating back to last month prices are 7.1 cents per gallon lower and 9.2 cents per...
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
System in the Atlantic could bring impacts to Lowcountry late in the week
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The ABC News 4 Certified Most Accurate Storm Tracker team is keeping a very close eye on the tropics heading into this week. A low pressure system in the southwest Atlantic could develop into a subtropical or tropical depression by early this week as it continues to trek north and northwest through the southwestern Atlantic. Then, it is forecast to turn west-southwest. Additional development will be possible.
Seniors now able to get assistance for pets through partnership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Vets Care Foundation has partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging to assist seniors with getting services for their pets. Through the program seniors who are having difficulties can get services for their pets at no cost to them. " For...
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
California man wonders if meteor to blame for destroying home Friday night
CALIFORNIA (CNN) — Northern California officials are looking into the possibility that a meteorite destroyed a home in Nevada County Friday night. The house caught fire after several witnesses described a bright ball of light falling from the sky. It's quiet in this secluded area of Nevada County. Rolling...
Pizza A Modo Mio announces store front pizzeria to open in West Ashley January 2023
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — After serving traditional NY-style pizza across the Lowcountry in a food truck, Pizza A Modo Mio has announced they have closed on a brick-and-mortar in West Ashley. Pizza A Modo Mio has traveled from Moncks Corner to Mount Pleasant in their RV-converted kitchen, later...
